As the holiday season approaches, Reese's has released an advent calendar that features a variety of Reese's Pieces and Mini Reese's Cups.
The holidays have given Reese's fans more reason to load up on their supply.
Eagle-eyed Amazon shoppers have spotted a Reese's-themed advent calendar that's currently available for $19.99, just in time for the holidays.
To ensure people don't get bored of the same 24 candies every day, the calendar features a variety of bite-sized Reese's products, including different flavors of Reese's Minis and Reece's Pieces.
Fans of Reese's have gone to social media to express their excitement.
The Reese's advent calendar is currently available on Amazon.
