Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Renault just unveiled a stunning self-driving electric concept car that's a swanky luxury hotel on wheels


Lifestyle Renault just unveiled a stunning self-driving electric concept car that's a swanky luxury hotel on wheels

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Renault

  • Renault unveiled the EZ-ULTIMO self-driving, electric car that combines connected-car technology with traditional French luxury.
  • "Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider,” said Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design.
  • The concept is equipped with Level 4 autonomous-driving technology.
  • EZ-ULTIMO also features a new entertainment platform called the Augmented Editorial Experience, or AEX. The system curates content for passengers based on their personal preferences.

Renault unveiled a self-driving, fully-electric concept car that will combine connected car technology with traditional French luxury on Wednesday at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

"Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-ULTIMO will provide an exclusive experience for all," Renault's SVP of corporate design, Laurens van den Acker said in a statement. "With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design."

The concept isn't focused on individual ownership. Instead, it's meant to give us a glimpse of how luxury ride sharing could look and feel in the future.

As a result, EZ-ULTIMO is designed to available on-demand for rides that last an hour or even for as long as a day.

Equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving technology, the striking concept can function without any driver input in specific settings. According to Renault, the car can be adapted for use in a multitude of settings including in urban environment and on highways. It can also be programmed to work as a shuttle on specific roads.

The EZ-ULTIMO also features a new platform called the Augmented Editorial Experience. AEX basically curates editorial content for the passengers based on their personal preferences while they are traveling.

"As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge. Embodying this revolution, Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider," said van den Acker.

Take a look at some photos below of the Renault EZ-ULTIMO:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 7 power couples who make headlines in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I supplement with magnesium
Lifestyle I always get 8 hours of sleep a night — here's how I manage it even when life is hectic
6. Ford Flex: 64.3 days on the market
Lifestyle These are the 10 slowest-selling used cars in America
A rendering of a bedroom at the resort.
Lifestyle A luxury hotel company with hotels in classic hotspots like Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills is taking a chance on an unexpected new destination
Lifestyle Kenya's virtual film set in remote region of Samburu featuring award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o bags global award
X
Advertisement