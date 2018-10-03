Renault just unveiled a stunning self-driving electric concept car that's a swanky luxury hotel on wheels

news

Renault unveiled the EZ-ULTIMO self-driving, electric car that combines connected-car technology with traditional French luxury.

"Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider,” said Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design.

The concept is equipped with Level 4 autonomous-driving technology.

EZ-ULTIMO also features a new entertainment platform called the Augmented Editorial Experience, or AEX. The system curates content for passengers based on their personal preferences.

Renault unveiled a self-driving, fully-electric concept car that will combine connected car technology with traditional French luxury on Wednesday at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

"Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-ULTIMO will provide an exclusive experience for all," Renault's SVP of corporate design, Laurens van den Acker said in a statement. "With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design."

The concept isn't focused on individual ownership. Instead, it's meant to give us a glimpse of how luxury ride sharing could look and feel in the future.

As a result, EZ-ULTIMO is designed to available on-demand for rides that last an hour or even for as long as a day.

Equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving technology, the striking concept can function without any driver input in specific settings. According to Renault, the car can be adapted for use in a multitude of settings including in urban environment and on highways. It can also be programmed to work as a shuttle on specific roads.

The EZ-ULTIMO also features a new platform called the Augmented Editorial Experience. AEX basically curates editorial content for the passengers based on their personal preferences while they are traveling.

"As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge. Embodying this revolution, Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider," said van den Acker.

