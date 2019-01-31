The arguments are that eating a big breakfast in the morning stops you from feeling hungry throughout the day, helping people to slim down.

However, a new review published in the BMJ, a leading medical journal suggests that ‘the most important meal of the day’ may not help people to control their weight.

Also, there no good evidence to support the idea that eating breakfast promotes weight loss or that skipping breakfast leads to weight gain.

The BMJ rather said that daily calorie intake was higher in people eating breakfast and that skipping brekkie does not cause greater appetite later in the day.

It further said that those findings were observational and possibly reflected an individual’s wider healthy lifestyle and food choices.

Again, a team from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, analysed the effect of regularly eating breakfast on weight change and daily energy intake, based on evidence from 13 studies, mainly in Britain and the United States, from the last 28 years.

They did a number of trials which focused on eating or skipping breakfast and changes in body weight, while others looked at the effect of breakfast on daily energy intake. They further included habitual and non-habitual breakfast eaters, or both, at a range of body weights who were monitored between 24 hours and 16 weeks.

The findings out of the research were that the total daily energy intake was higher in groups who ate breakfast compared with those who skipped it, an average of 260 more calories consumed in a day regardless of their usual breakfast habits.

A co-author Professor Flavia Cicuttini, of Monash University, said who spoke to BMJ revealed that ‘Currently, the available evidence does not support modifying diets in adults to include the consumption of breakfast as a good strategy to lose weight,” adding that, “Although eating breakfast regularly could have other important effects, caution is needed when recommending breakfast for weight loss in adults, as it may have the opposite effect.”