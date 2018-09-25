Rolls-Royce revealed a custom Phantom limo that transforms into a private suite on wheels

news

Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recently introduced a new custom Extended Wheelbase Phantom limousine at the 2018 Chengdu Auto Show in China that features a Privacy Suite.

The Privacy Suite is "an innovation that provides unrivaled levels of privacy and luxury," Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

The suite features an electro-chromatic glass partition which allows front and rear cabins to be visually separated at the simple press of a button. Here the rear occupant has a choice to either have the glass be a clean, see-through tint or be changed to an opaque sheet, providing privacy without sacrificing style.

The Privacy Suite also features unique sound-proof technology, which insulates the rear cabin from the front cabin, no matter how loud the conversation. Passengers are able to communicate with the driver whenever they please through a fully integrated voice intercom system.

It wouldn't be a Privacy Suite without entertainment, and the new Extended Wheelbase Phantom comes fully equipped with a bespoke rear cabin theatre-style entertainment system, featuring two high definition 12-inch monitors and an HDMI port that allows passengers to link their mobile devices with the car.

If that isn't enough, rear privacy curtains fully close off the side and rear window and rear privacy glass ensure passengers have total privacy even when the curtains are open.

The Rolls Royce Extended Wheelbase Phantom is powered by a 563 horsepower, 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It's hooked up to a satellite-aided transmission and a four-wheel steering system.

Rolls Royce does not reveal pricing for these bespoke models, but that the Extended Wheelbase Phantom starts at $530,000.