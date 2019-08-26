The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 film, “Coming To America” is finally here.

Conveniently titled “Coming 2 America”, it features members of the original cast like Eddie Murphy who has issued a statement.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on ‘Dolemite [Is My Name]’, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen,” he said.

James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Paul Bates, John Amos, Shari Headley, Louie Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway are all reprising their roles. They will be joined by some new faces including Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Wesley Snipes, Kiki Layne, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Fowler and Rick Ross.

The lineup also includes some actors of Nigerian, Ghanaian and South African descent. They are:

Rotimi Akinosho

Deadline reports that Power star and R&B crooner Rotimi has joined the cast of the remake.

There is no word on who he will be playing. His film credits include “Divergent”, “ Deuces”, “Black Nativity”, and “Imperial Dreams.”

Michael Blackson

The lineup for the sequel includes Jafari Ferguson, who is better known by his stage name Michael Blackson.

He is one a Ghanaian actor and comedian who has acted in “Next Friday”, “The Savages” and “Meet the Blacks.”

Nomzamo Mbatha

According to Deadline, this South African actress is the latest person to join the Craig Brewer-directed sequel. Her role is currently undefined.

She is known for her role in the South African soap “Isibaya,” the series “Umlilo” and “Tell Me Sweet Something,” which got her nominated for best actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Plot

The sequel follows Prince Akeem (Murphy) who learns about a son he never knew about in America just as he is set to become King of Zamunda. Upon this discovery, he returns with Semmi (Hall) to America to honour his father’s dying wish to groom his son as the crowned prince.

Kevin Misher, Murphy, Kenya Barris are producing this remake scheduled for release in December 2020.