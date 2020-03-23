In a public notice, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has now suspended research and tourism activities in three of the four national parks in the country.

Mountain gorillas of Rwanda share 98 percent of our DNA and there are approximately only 1,000 gorillas left remaining in the wild.

Rwanda currently has confirmed 17 cases of the COVID-19 virus.

After going on a 30 day lock down Rwanda has moved a step further in containing and keeping the deadly coronavirus out of its borders.

In addition to no flights taking off or landing in the tiny East African nation, Rwanda has moved to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic among the wildlife.

The parks; Volcanoes, Gishwati-Mukura and Nyungwe National Parks are home to many primates including Gorillas that are susceptible to infections.

"Gorillas and chimpanzees are known to be susceptible to infection with human respiratory pathogens," reads part of the statement from RDB.

The suspension takes effect on March 21.

Chimpanzee chilling at Nyungwe forest national park.

Mountain gorillas of Rwanda share 98 percent of our DNA and with approximately only 1,000 gorillas remaining in the wild as per the latest count, conservationists fear the primates can easily be wiped out by diseases on top of most of their habitants already destroyed.

Boosting 604 Gorillas in the Virunga Massif, Rwanda heavily relies on the primates to attract tourists who pay an arm and a leg to trek with them hence the move.Having contributed 14.8 % to the GDP, the sector is among the greatest contributors to the economic development of the country.

Akagera National Park. (explorerwandatours)

Akagera National Park, the country's biggest and home to the Big 5 is the only one open to the public.

"Akagera will remain open to visitors with the Ministry of Health's covid-19 monitoring measures."