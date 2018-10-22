Selma Blair revealed that she has multiple sclerosis (MS), an incurable nervous system disease. In MS, the protective covering on nerves is damaged, disrupting communication between the body and brain. The disease is unpredictable: Some cases are mild, and others are disabling.
Actress Selma Blair has revealed she's battling multiple sclerosis (MS), an incurable disease of the nervous system.
In an Instagram post published Sunday, Blair explained that she had symptoms for years but thought they were the result of a pinched nerve. It wasn't until August of 2018 she was diagnosed with MS, she wrote in the post.
"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best," Blair wrote. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share."
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don#emo#4oCZ##t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can#emo#4oCZ##t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don#emo#4oCZ##t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. #emo#8J+WpA==## my instagram family... you know who you are.
MS is an "unpredictable" disease that has a wide range of severity and a wide range of possible symptoms, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains. And though there's no cure, there are some treatments to help people who have it.
Here's what to know about the condition.
In MS, the myelin sheath — a protective covering surrounding the nerves — is damaged. This damage disrupts nervous system communication between the brain and body, leading to MS symptoms.
The first symptom of MS is often blurred or double vision, color vision distortion, or blindness in one eye, according to the NIH. After that, symptoms can include muscle weakness, balance and coordination difficulty, partial or complete paralysis, numbness or "pins and needles" sensations, pain, speech impediments, tremors, and dizziness. About half of people with MS also experience cognitive issues like struggles with concentration, attention, and memory.
MS isn't the same for every person who has it, though. It can range "from relatively benign to somewhat disabling to devastating," the NIH website adds. Though the majority of cases are mild, in the worst cases, people with MS may be left unable to write, speak, or walk.
Most people with MS have periods of relapses or new symptoms, but then get better and experience "quiet periods" of remission that can last months of years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some people, the disease worsens progressively, without that cycle of relapse and remission.
There's no single test for MS. Doctors typically use physical exams, a patient's medical history, MRIs, and other tests to make a diagnosis.
The cause of MS is still not known, according to the Mayo Clinic. But many experts believe MS is an autoimmune condition — one in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells. In the case of MS, the immune system attacks myelin.
And, like other autoimmune conditions, MS is more common in women than it is in men. In fact, two to three times more women than men develop MS, and that gender gap has been widening over the past 50 years, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Right now, MS still has no cure. Some people with the condition have such mild symptoms that they don't need treatment at all, according to the Mayo Clinic. But for those with more prominent symptoms, treatments are available.
Steroids are sometimes used to calm nerve inflammation after an attack of MS symptoms. Physical therapy can also be employed to help patients preserve their mobility and function.
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved several different drugs that can treat MS either by reducing the frequency or severity of attacks or slowing down the progression of the disease altogether, though some drugs can have serious side effects, according to the NIH.
It's not clear which treatment (if any) Blair may utilize for her MS. On Instagram, she said only that she's "ok" for the time being.
"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," Blair wrote. "I have MS and I am ok ... Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges."
