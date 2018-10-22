news

Over the weekend, Selma Blair revealed on Instagram that she has multiple sclerosis (MS).

In MS, the protective covering of the nerves is damaged.

It can vary from mild to disabling, with symptoms ranging from muscle weakness to memory and concentration issues.

There's no cure, but treatments are available.

Actress Selma Blair has revealed she's battling multiple sclerosis (MS), an incurable disease of the nervous system.

In an Instagram post published Sunday, Blair explained that she had symptoms for years but thought they were the result of a pinched nerve. It wasn't until August of 2018 she was diagnosed with MS, she wrote in the post.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best," Blair wrote. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share."

MS is an "unpredictable" disease that has a wide range of severity and a wide range of possible symptoms, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains. And though there's no cure, there are some treatments to help people who have it.

Here's what to know about the condition.

MS damages the protective covering on the nerves

In MS, the myelin sheath — a protective covering surrounding the nerves — is damaged. This damage disrupts nervous system communication between the brain and body, leading to MS symptoms.

The first symptom of MS is often blurred or double vision, color vision distortion, or blindness in one eye, according to the NIH. After that, symptoms can include muscle weakness, balance and coordination difficulty, partial or complete paralysis, numbness or "pins and needles" sensations, pain, speech impediments, tremors, and dizziness. About half of people with MS also experience cognitive issues like struggles with concentration, attention, and memory.

MS isn't the same for every person who has it, though. It can range "from relatively benign to somewhat disabling to devastating," the NIH website adds. Though the majority of cases are mild, in the worst cases, people with MS may be left unable to write, speak, or walk.

Most people with MS have periods of relapses or new symptoms, but then get better and experience "quiet periods" of remission that can last months of years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some people, the disease worsens progressively, without that cycle of relapse and remission.

There's no single test for MS. Doctors typically use physical exams, a patient's medical history, MRIs, and other tests to make a diagnosis.

The cause is unclear, but it's thought to be an autoimmune condition

The cause of MS is still not known, according to the Mayo Clinic. But many experts believe MS is an autoimmune condition — one in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells. In the case of MS, the immune system attacks myelin.

And, like other autoimmune conditions, MS is more common in women than it is in men. In fact, two to three times more women than men develop MS, and that gender gap has been widening over the past 50 years, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

There is no cure for MS, but there some treatments can help

Right now, MS still has no cure. Some people with the condition have such mild symptoms that they don't need treatment at all, according to the Mayo Clinic. But for those with more prominent symptoms, treatments are available.

Steroids are sometimes used to calm nerve inflammation after an attack of MS symptoms. Physical therapy can also be employed to help patients preserve their mobility and function.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved several different drugs that can treat MS either by reducing the frequency or severity of attacks or slowing down the progression of the disease altogether, though some drugs can have serious side effects, according to the NIH.

It's not clear which treatment (if any) Blair may utilize for her MS. On Instagram, she said only that she's "ok" for the time being.

"I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself," Blair wrote. "I have MS and I am ok ... Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges."

