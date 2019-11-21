According to a report from the committee, the two, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor should be brought before the University of Ghana’s Disciplinary committee for further actions.

The committee which was chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo noted that the two based on initial evidence gathered misconducted themselves in breach of the University of Ghana’s statutes which stipulate that Academic staff are expected to comport themselves in ways that will enhance the image of the University.

The committee also found out that the two embattled lecturers also breached Statute 42(1) (e)(ii) which states that “no member of the University shall engage in a course of vexatious conduct that is directed at one or more specific individuals, and that is known to be unwelcome.”

Background

After the BBC aired its exposé on alleged sexual misconduct at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos, two lecturers of the University of Ghana captured in the documentary — Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor– were interdicted.

Although the lecturers in question have denied the allegations levelled against them, pressure has mounted on the University to take conclusive stance to show its commitment to dealing with the issue of sexual misconduct.

Whilst some groups want the two disciplined, others have argued that the content of the documentary is not credible enough to implicate the lecturers.

The Universities next step

A statement from Director of Public Affairs at the University of Ghana, Stella Amoa has noted that the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has accepted the report and subsequently forwarded it to the Disciplinary Committee, which is the appropriate adjudicatory body for the next line of action.

“The Vice-Chancellor has accepted the Committee’s findings and forwarded the report to the Disciplinary Committee for Senior Members, the appropriate adjudicatory body, for immediate action.”

The statement also added that the University of Ghana remains committed to rooting out sexual harassment and misconduct in all forms.

The University of Ghana also assured the public that, the University will not shield any member of the community found to have contravened the provisions of the University.

“The University of Ghana reiterates its commitment to rooting out sexual harassment and misconduct and reminds its students and employees of the provisions in its Anti-Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as those contained in the Statutes of the University of Ghana.”

“The University would like to assure all stakeholders that it will not shield any member of the community found to have contravened these provisions.”