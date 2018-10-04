'Soda,' 'pop,' or 'coke': More than 400,000 Americans weighed in, and a map of their answers is exactly what you'd expect

Americans have different words for soft drink depending on which region of the United States they're from. The three most popular terms are soda, pop, and coke, according to data collected by the site Pop Vs. Soda.
Pop Vs. Soda
People in the United States have different ways of saying things from region to region, from what they call the night before Halloween to how they pronounce the word "crayon."
One of the things Americans can never seem to agree on is what to call fizzy, carbonated beverages: soda, pop, or coke?
That's exactly the question cartographer Alan McConchie sought to answer with his web project, the aptly named Pop Vs. Soda. The site invites visitors to fill out a brief questionnaire asking where they are from and which term they use for soft drinks. To date, more than 400,000 users have submitted answers.
The resulting maps illustrate what linguists have long known:
Previous research reveals even more regional divides. According to Jason Katz, the graphic artist who wrote "Speaking American: How Y'all, Youse, and You Guys Talk," there are even more regionalisms that most Americans may not have heard of. Among them:
Whether you call it pop, soda, coke, or something else entirely, there's no question that Americans won't be agreeing on its name any time soon.