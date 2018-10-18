Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as low as $49 and round-trip tickets for as low as $97 (LUV)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Southwest Airlines is offering low-cost domestic flights as part of a seasonal promotion, with some flights for this fall and winter starting as low as $49 one-way and $97 round-trip.
  • The deal expires on Thursday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m., and continental US flights must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. A 21-day advance purchase is required for flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
  • Domestic travel booked under the plan is valid from October 30 through March 6, 2019.

Southwest Airlines is offering low-cost domestic flights as a part of a seasonal promotion, with some flights for this fall and winter starting at as low as $49 one-way and $97 round-trip.

The Dallas-based carrier is offering a variety of low-cost, one-way and round-trip fares for domestic flights traveling October through March.

But these cheaper tickets come with some restrictions: the deal expires on Thursday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m., and continental US flights must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. A 21-day advance purchase is required for flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The tickets are nonrefundable, and seats, travel days, and markets are limited.

Domestic travel booked under the plan is valid from October 30 through March 6, 2019.

Travel to San Juan has a smaller window and is valid November 6 through December 6 and January 14, 2019 through February 28, 2019.

The deals first became available on Tuesday, October 16.

These low-cost domestic flights are available for almost every region of the country, and according to Thrillist, they include more than 80 U.S. cities. Just looking around the promotion's website, one can find one-way flights from Cleveland to Milwaukee, from Washington to Providence, from Phoenix to El Paso, and from Las Vegas to San Francisco, all for between $49 and $69 before taxes and fees.

Southwest engages in low-cost ticket promotions from time to time. In August, the airline had a "California Super Sale" for tickets to fly within the Golden State for as low as $39 one-way.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a huge...bullet
3 Lifestyle Tesla is too big to fail — but not for the reason you...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Betty and Jughead in the bunker.
Lifestyle 8 details you may have missed on the latest episode of 'Riverdale'
pharmacist
Lifestyle A woman says a pharmacist refused to give her medication her while she was having a miscarriage because he's 'a good Catholic male'
Naomi Osaka has a crush on Michael B. Jordan.
Lifestyle Ellen DeGeneres fueled Naomi Osaka's crush on Michael B. Jordan by sending a shirtless photo of him to the Tennis star for her birthday
Ariana Grande has been acting and singing for years.
Lifestyle 10 surprising things you probably didn't know about Ariana Grande
X
Advertisement