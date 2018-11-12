Stan Lee, Marvel icon, reportedly died Monday at the age of 95.
Lee was an unrivaled legend in the comics world and the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics. The icon's comic career started back in 1939 before Marvel existed. He's responsible for popular characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Panther.
INSIDER compiled a list of all of his cameos in Marvel projects and a bonus surprise DC cameo.
Stan Lee's first live-action cameo was as a jury member in the TV movie "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk" (1989).
Stan Lee's first live-action cameo was as a jury member in the TV movie "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk" (1989).
His first cinematic Marvel cameo was as a hot dog vendor in "X-Men" (2000).
His first cinematic Marvel cameo was as a hot dog vendor in "X-Men" (2000).
He showed up as a surprised bystander who saved a little girl from debris in "Spider-Man" (2002).
He showed up as a surprised bystander who saved a little girl from debris in "Spider-Man" (2002).
A young Matt Murdock saves a distracted Lee from walking into traffic in "Daredevil" (2003).
A young Matt Murdock saves a distracted Lee from walking into traffic in "Daredevil" (2003).
Lee and former Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno were security guards in 2003's "Hulk."
Lee and former Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno were security guards in 2003's "Hulk."
He saves a woman from rubble while Spider-Man clashes with Doc Ock in "Spider-Man 2" (2004).
He saves a woman from rubble while Spider-Man clashes with Doc Ock in "Spider-Man 2" (2004).
In "Fantastic Four" (2005), Lee appears as mailman Willie Lumpkin, a character he created in the comics.
In "Fantastic Four" (2005), Lee appears as mailman Willie Lumpkin, a character he created in the comics.
Lee gets extremely weirded out when Jean Grey begins using her telekinesis in "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006).
Lee gets extremely weirded out when Jean Grey begins using her telekinesis in "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006).
Lee is a wedding crasher in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" who is turned away at the entrance.
Lee is a wedding crasher in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" who is turned away at the entrance.
He comes across Peter Parker in Times Square in 2007's "Spider-Man 3."
He comes across Peter Parker in Times Square in 2007's "Spider-Man 3."
Tony Stark mistakes Lee for Hugh Hefner in 2008's "Iron Man."
(Marvel/Paramount Pictures)
Here he is grabbing a drink in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."
Here he is grabbing a drink in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."
In a nod to his original "Iron Man" cameo, Tony mistakes Lee for Larry King in "Iron Man 2" (2010).
In a nod to his original "Iron Man" cameo, Tony mistakes Lee for Larry King in "Iron Man 2" (2010).
Lee unsuccessfully tries to drag Thor's hammer with his pickup truck in the first "Thor" (2011).
Lee unsuccessfully tries to drag Thor's hammer with his pickup truck in the first "Thor" (2011).
In "Captain America: The First Avenger," Lee plays a WWII general at a press conference for Cap. (2011)
In "Captain America: The First Avenger," Lee plays a WWII general at a press conference for Cap. (2011)
Lee pops up in a newsreel as a chess player being interviewed in the first "Avengers" movie (2012).
Lee pops up in a newsreel as a chess player being interviewed in the first "Avengers" movie (2012).
Lee's second cameo in the first "Avengers" movie was cut for time, but in the deleted scenes he's having lunch next to Captain America and urges him to get the waitress' number.
Lee's second cameo in the first "Avengers" movie was cut for time, but in the deleted scenes he's having lunch next to Captain America and urges him to get the waitress' number.
Lee grooves out to classical music while Spider-Man and the Lizard battle behind him in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012).
Lee grooves out to classical music while Spider-Man and the Lizard battle behind him in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012).
Lee gives a beauty contestant a perfect "10" in "Iron Man 3" (2013).
Lee gives a beauty contestant a perfect "10" in "Iron Man 3" (2013).
He appears as a patient in a mental institution in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World."
He appears as a patient in a mental institution in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World."
Lee is a security guard who loses Captain America's costume (Cap stole it) in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014).
Lee is a security guard who loses Captain America's costume (Cap stole it) in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014).
Lee attends Peter's graduation during 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
Lee attends Peter's graduation during 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
Rocket Raccoon spies him in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" flirting with a young woman.
Rocket Raccoon spies him in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy" flirting with a young woman.
Okay, so this isn't live-action, but he made his first animated cinematic cameo in 2014's "Big Hero 6" as Fred's father.
Okay, so this isn't live-action, but he made his first animated cinematic cameo in 2014's "Big Hero 6" as Fred's father.
That same year, he played a stranger on a train in an episode of ABC's tie-in show "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
That same year, he played a stranger on a train in an episode of ABC's tie-in show "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
He also appeared in the first season of ABC's "Agent Carter," alongside Tony's dad, Howard Stark in 2015.
He also appeared in the first season of ABC's "Agent Carter," alongside Tony's dad, Howard Stark in 2015.
Lee pops up as a military vet in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) who must be carried away after getting too drunk on Asgardian liquor at a victory party.
Lee pops up as a military vet in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) who must be carried away after getting too drunk on Asgardian liquor at a victory party.
He's a grizzled, yet friendly bartender in "Ant-Man" (2015).
He's a grizzled, yet friendly bartender in "Ant-Man" (2015).
Stan Lee's "Deadpool" (2016) cameo is as raunchy as the film itself. Lee appears as an emcee at a strip club.
Stan Lee's "Deadpool" (2016) cameo is as raunchy as the film itself. Lee appears as an emcee at a strip club.
In "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), Lee appears in one of the final scenes as a Fed-Ex deliveryman, with a package for Tony Stark.
In "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), Lee appears in one of the final scenes as a Fed-Ex deliveryman, with a package for Tony Stark.
In "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), he stands with his real wife Joan during a scene where Apocalypse uses his powers to launch all the world's nuclear weapons into space, essentially disarming the entire planet.
In "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), he stands with his real wife Joan during a scene where Apocalypse uses his powers to launch all the world's nuclear weapons into space, essentially disarming the entire planet.
He appears in the final episode of the first season of Netflix's "Daredevil" series in a photograph on the back wall (2015).
He appears in the final episode of the first season of Netflix's "Daredevil" series in a photograph on the back wall (2015).
When Jessica Jones visits the same station in "Jessica Jones" (2015), with a surprise appearance from nemesis Kilgrave, we see the same photo of Lee as an officer.
When Jessica Jones visits the same station in "Jessica Jones" (2015), with a surprise appearance from nemesis Kilgrave, we see the same photo of Lee as an officer.
In Netflix's latest series "Luke Cage," you can spot the same photo of Stan Lee on a poster saying, "See a crime? Report it!" when Luke spots a robbery in progress.
In Netflix's latest series "Luke Cage," you can spot the same photo of Stan Lee on a poster saying, "See a crime? Report it!" when Luke spots a robbery in progress.
In "Doctor Strange," Stan Lee pops up on a bus in New York City reading a copy of "The Doors of Perception."
In "Doctor Strange," Stan Lee pops up on a bus in New York City reading a copy of "The Doors of Perception."
It's one of four cameos Lee reportedly filmed in one day. The others were for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), and "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017).
Though Stan doesn't pop up in "Logan," he was involved with a little "Deadpool" teaser that aired before the movie played. His part was cut from the theatrical version, but it's online.
Though Stan doesn't pop up in "Logan," he was involved with a little "Deadpool" teaser that aired before the movie played. His part was cut from the theatrical version, but it's online.
You can check out the full "Deadpool" target="_blank" sequel teaser here.
His same photo appears on episode two of "Daredevil's" second season.
His same photo appears on episode two of "Daredevil's" second season.
He appears as a photo on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot" digital series.
He appears as a photo on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot" digital series.
Eagle-eyed viewers spied Lee once again as an officer on a poster in the 13th episode of "Iron Fist."
Eagle-eyed viewers spied Lee once again as an officer on a poster in the 13th episode of "Iron Fist."
Stan's cameo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has him dressed as an astronaut as he sits and tells stories to three celestial beings.
Stan's cameo in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has him dressed as an astronaut as he sits and tells stories to three celestial beings.
Lee's cameo looks like it confirms a theory fans have had for a while that all of Stan Lee's cameos are connected. You can read more about it here.
In "Spider-Man: Homecoming" he plays Gary, a man yelling out a window at Spidey.
In "Spider-Man: Homecoming" he plays Gary, a man yelling out a window at Spidey.
He warns Spider-Man, "Don't make me come down there you punk," after Spidey causes a ruckus with a man trying to break into his own car.
His Marvel Netflix photo appears once again on "The Defenders."
His Marvel Netflix photo appears once again on "The Defenders."
He popped up again on TV thanks to his cameo on the pilot episode of "The Gifted."
He popped up again on TV thanks to his cameo on the pilot episode of "The Gifted."
As Marcos enters the dive bar, he runs into Lee leaving the bar.
Stan's cameo in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017) has him wearing some arm bands that have some sharp shears on the end to cut off Thor's hair.
Stan's cameo in "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017) has him wearing some arm bands that have some sharp shears on the end to cut off Thor's hair.
Thor is not happy to get his hair cut when he sees the crazy contraption Lee is wielding.
He appears in the final episode of season one of "The Punisher" on a poster.
He appears in the final episode of season one of "The Punisher" on a poster.
He popped up on Hulu's "Runaways" as a limo driver on one episode.
He popped up on Hulu's "Runaways" as a limo driver on one episode.
He takes the teens to PRIDE's gala.
"We're here," he turns around and says, as they all stare at him slightly confused.
In 2018's "Black Panther," Stan Lee shows up as a gambler in a casino.
In 2018's "Black Panther," Stan Lee shows up as a gambler in a casino.
T'Challa/Black Panther's wins big and leaves his chips on the table in South Korea. Lee pops up pops up to swipe his winnings. His character is appropriately called the "thirsty gambler."
Lee can be seen on a bus ad on the second season of "Jessica Jones."
Lee can be seen on a bus ad on the second season of "Jessica Jones."
Lee's face is used on an ad for a law office.
It says: "Forbush and Associates for me $5.2 million," and "Call Forbush now! Get What you deserve."
Eagle eyes may also spot him on a taxi ad on episode 12.
Eagle eyes may also spot him on a taxi ad on episode 12.
Stan Lee appears as Peter Parker's bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Stan Lee appears as Peter Parker's bus driver in "Avengers: Infinity War."
When a giant spaceship hovers over New York City, Lee tells the excited school kids to calm down.
"What's a matter with you kids?" he asks. "You've never seen a spaceship before?"
Lee pops up in "Deadpool 2" when his face is briefly shown as a mural.
Lee pops up in "Deadpool 2" when his face is briefly shown as a mural.
Stan Lee gets his car shrunk before his eyes in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
Stan Lee gets his car shrunk before his eyes in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
Lee is about to get in his car when its hit with a particle disk and shrinks. He doesn't seem surprised though.
"Well, the '60s were fun, but now I'm paying for it," Stan says in the middle of the road.
He also makes a quick appearance on "Luke Cage's" second season.
He also makes a quick appearance on "Luke Cage's" second season.
Luke passes by a poster on episode 12 that features Stan's face. Similar to his cameo on the second season of "Jessica Jones," the poster is for a law firm called Forbush and Associates.
Lee even popped up on Freeform's "Cloak and Dagger."
Lee even popped up on Freeform's "Cloak and Dagger."
On episode nine, Tandy is in a man's home when she stops and stares at a painting on the wall which features Stan Lee's face in four different color schemes.
Stan Lee shows up near the end of Venom walking a dog.
Stan Lee shows up near the end of Venom walking a dog.
Eddie Brock walks by Lee after leaving his ex-fiancé. Lee gives him some advice, hinting that he is aware of Venom's existence.
"Don't give up on her ... either of you," he advises.
Stan Lee's animated cameo in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was revealed at New York Comic Con.
Stan Lee's animated cameo in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was revealed at New York Comic Con.
During a clip shown at Comic Con, Lee plays the owner of a costume shop Miles Morales visits. Miles tries on a suit that doesn't fit but Lee says, "It always fits, eventually."
BONUS: Stan Lee appears in DC's animated "Teen Titans Go! to the Movies" in an unexpected cameo.
BONUS: Stan Lee appears in DC's animated "Teen Titans Go! to the Movies" in an unexpected cameo.
Lee is seen sweeping up the Warner Bros.' studio lot behind the Teen Titans when he starts waving to the movie viewer.
He later pops back up near the movie's end unabashedly owning the fact that the Marvel creator is in a movie for his comic competitor.
"I don't care if it's a DC movie. I love cameos! Excelsior!" he cries out.