Former president and chairman of Marvel Comics Stan Lee died Monday at 95 according to The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ.

He was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he died.

He was 95.

TMZ reported that he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Monday morning.



Lee's daughter Joan Celia told TMZ, "My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man."

The Hollywood Reporter also reported the news.

Information about Lee's health has been scant over the years, but in February 2018, he was hospitalized for pneumonia.

Lee, born Stanley Martin Lieber, was living in New York when he first got into comics at 17. Thanks to a cousin, whose husband owned a publishing company, Lee started at Timely Comics, later known as Atlas, where he ran errands and helped around the office. Soon Lee contributed writing to an issue of "Captain America," and by 19, he was made editor-in-chief.

After some time of disenchantment in the comic world, Lee and artist Jack Kirby found a smash hit with the introduction of "The Fantastic Four" in 1961. That same year, Atlas was rebranded to Marvel and the company took off, on its way to establishing a legacy. Lee and Kirby would go on to create iconic characters including Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, as well as form the Avengers. Lee and artist Steve Ditko created Spider-Man.

Marvel surpassed DC Comics by 1967 and Lee was made publisher in 1972. Less than 10 years later, Lee was off to California to try and bring more comics to both the small and big screens. He also briefly served as Marvel's president.

Though he was initially met with skepticism, Lee didn't back down.

Marvel Studios, initially called Marvel Films, struggled at the start but started to find success with the early 2000s hits "X-Men" and "Spider-Man."

2008's "Iron Man" shot the franchise to even more success. The next year, Disney acquired Marvel and launched the comics into a multi-billion-dollar film franchise.

Lee made it a tradition to appear in Marvel shows and movies. He had made more than 50 cameos in Marvel projects throughout his life.

But around the time the films were taking off, Lee was facing trouble in the company. In 1998, his contract was voided because of bankruptcy proceedings and he reached an agreement as a figurehead for the company. He went on to form Stan Lee Media, but legal issues with partners followed, as well as more bankruptcy, before he co-founded another media company, POW! (Purveyors of Wonder) Entertainment in 2001.

Lee married English hat model Joan Clayton Boocock in December 1947 after a few short weeks of knowing each other.

When the two met, Joan was already married to an American soldier and Lee was supposed to be going on a date with another girl named Betty, but when Lee knocked on the door and Joan answered, he fell in love at first sight.

"Any kid who draws, if he's a guy and he isn't gay, he draws beautiful women," Lee told The Hollywood Reporter. "There was one girl I drew: one body and face and hair. It was my idea of what a girl should be. The perfect woman...I took one look at [Joan]. She was the girl I had been drawing all my life. She said, 'May I help you?' I think I said 'I love you.' I proposed to her at lunch."

After learning that you could get a divorce in Nevada after six weeks, Joan left for Reno and wrote to Lee. He received a letter later that was addressed to a person named Jack, so he boarded a plane to Nevada to see what was happening.

An hour after Joan's divorce went through, the same judge married the couple, and they soon returned to New York City.

Joan died in July 2017 at the age of 95 after suffering from a stroke. The pair were together for 69 years at the time of her death.

Towards the end of his life, Lee was plagued with legal and monetary issues. Millions of dollars reportedly went missing from his bank accounts, including $800,000 that was used to purchase a condo in West Hollywood. Police reportedly began investigating a check as forgery after it was labeled as a "loan."

Police were called to Lee's home in February 2018 for a disturbance involving Mac "Max" Anderson, Lee's former bodyguard, after he allegedly would not leave the property.

A piece in The Hollywood Reporter in April 2018 alleged that his daughter Joan Celia, JC, was spending thousands of his dollars and was abusive towards her parents.

In June 2018, a temporary restraining order was filed against family friend Keya Morgan, whom INSIDER once spoke with about Lee's financial woes, for accusations of elder abuse.

Lee spoke with The Daily Beast in October 2018 about the allegations against his daughter. He denied the abuse and said, "She is a wonderful daughter. I like her. We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone."

He is survived by his daughter and younger brother, Lawrence Lieber.

