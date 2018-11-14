news

Starbucks is the ultimate coffee chain. From hazelnut syrup to vanilla bean powder, they have almost everything you can imagine in terms of customization.

Over the years, Starbucks has made some classic beverages famous, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

While many people like just plain, old iced coffee from Starbucks regulars and employees know all the ins-and-outs of the menu and its wide variety of items.

INSIDER went around to Starbucks locations and asked real Starbucks employees and regular customers what their favorite items were.

Here are 50 of their favorite items.

Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher

Jeniece, a barista, and Kenzie, a Starbucks customer, both told INSIDER that their favorite item was this sweet, new refresher.

"It is hands down my favorite item," said Jeniece.

"This is the best drink Starbucks has ever made," added Kenzie.

A bacon, gouda and egg breakfast sandwich

Miguel, a Starbucks employee, commented that his usual order is the bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwich.

"Ooh, my favorite food has to be the bacon gouda sandwich," he said.

An iced caramel macchiato

Albert, a former Starbucks barista, said that his favorite item is an iced caramel macchiato.

"This drink was my favorite back in my Starbucks days," Albert said.

A Cool Lime Refresher

Jon, a former Starbucks barista, shared with INSIDER that his favorite drink is the Cool Lime Refresher.

"I think my favorite thing is a Cool Lime Refresher with coconut milk," said Jon.

Pumpkin spice latte

Morgan, a Starbucks regular, said she loves the PSL.

"My new favorite! A pumpkin spice latte, iced," Morgan added.

An iced decaf soy latte with vanilla bean powder

Chanel, a Starbucks team member mentioned that her favorite drink was "complicated, but worth it."

She added that "you shouldn't be afraid to really customize your orders."

A Strawberry Acai Refresher

Starbucks employees Larry, Tiana, and Smiley all said with no hesitation that the fruity, sweet Starbucks Refresher was their favorite item.

Spicy chorizo, monterey jack & egg breakfast sandwich

Magdalena, a Starbucks team member, said that her favorite item is the spicy chorizo breakfast sandwich.

"Oh my favorite item is definitely the spicy chorizo breakfast sandwich, it's so good," added Magdalena.

A sweetened iced green tea lemonade

Starbucks customer, Cassidy, said her favorite drink is a green tea lemonade, sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

"Iced, obviously," Cassidy told INSIDER.

A hot caramel macchiato

John, a barista said, "I love the caramel macchiato with coconut milk and then I substitute hazelnut syrup for the classic vanilla syrup."

An iced caffè mocha

Miguel, a Starbucks team member, told INSIDER that his favorite drink is an iced mocha latte.

"I love the slightly bitter chocolate taste paired with the espresso," said Miguel.

A Starbucks cold brew coffee

Bill, a barista, said he loves the new cold brew that Starbucks offers.

"I'm basic, I just love a plain black coffee," Bill told INSIDER.

A Caramel Frappuccino

Starbucks barista, Tiffany, said with no question that her favorite item is a Caramel Frappuccino.

"Whipped cream on top and a little caramel drizzle," Tiffany recommended.

A white chocolate mocha

Starbucks employees, Gloria and Joselyn, told INSIDER that their favorite item was a Starbucks classic: an iced white chocolate mocha.

"Just a classic hot, white chocolate mocha with 2% milk," said Gloria.

"I love so many things, but a white chocolate mocha is one of my favorites," Joselyn said.

A mocha Frappuccino

Steffanie, a Starbucks barista (not pictured), said that her favorite item is a Mocha Frappuccino.

"I like to make it with vanilla syrup," Steffanie added.

A hot chai latte with soy milk, add an espresso shot

Sam, a Starbucks employee told INSIDER

"I don't love the drinks, but my favorite is a 'dirty chai' latte, with soy milk instead of 2% milk."

A shaken iced peach green tea

Barista, Yimara, said that her favorite item is the shaken iced peach green tea.

"It's discontinued, but I make it whenever we get the peach syrup," Yimara told INSIDER.

Sara, a customer, said that she also "loves an iced peach green tea when it's available."

A snickerdoodle hot chocolate

Destiny, a Starbucks barista, said that her all-time favorite item is the snickerdoodle hot chocolate.

"I love so many different Starbucks items, but I love when the holiday season comes around, because that means we have the snickerdoodle hot chocolate. It's amazing," added Destiny.

A Cotton Candy Cremé Frappuccino

Maggie, a Starbucks employee, told INSIDER that her favorite is a discontinued item.

"I love the Cotton Candy Frappuccino, it's not on the menu anymore, but it's just a regular Frappuccino, with vanilla bean powder and raspberry syrup," Maggie added.

An almond croissant

Starbucks employee Victoria said that her favorite item is the almond croissant.

"It tastes so good heated up for just a few seconds," Victoria said.

An almond milk latte

Lindsay, a Starbucks customer, regularly orders an iced almond milk latte.

"I love a vanilla almond milk latte, with only two pumps of vanilla," Lindsay explained.

A slice of the banana nut bread

Starbucks employee, Al, said that he loves the banana bread.

"The banana nut bread is definitely my favorite, it's really good," Al commented.

Vanilla latte with blonde espresso

Starbucks barista, Christian, said his favorite drink is a vanilla latte with the new blonde espresso.

"The blonde espresso is lighter, and it's great in a vanilla latte. I like them hot and cold, depending on the season," Christian explained.

A salted caramel mocha

Tee, a Starbucks employee, said that she loves a caramel mocha.

"They are delicious both hot and iced, with whip and extra topping," Tee said.

Dana, another customer, told INSIDER she also "loves anything salted caramel mocha."

An iced coffee

Maddie, a Starbucks employee said that she loves a classic iced coffee.

"You can't go wrong with a regular iced coffee, I like mine with a splash of almond milk and a pump of hazelnut syrup," Maddie concluded.

A pink drink

Francesca, a Starbucks barista, told us that she loves the famous pink drink.

"I'm happy they added this to the menu! I love the pink drink and they are fun to make. They make cute Instagrams too."

A pineapple black tea lemonade

Destiny, a Starbucks barista, said that she loves so many drinks from Starbucks, and this is one of them.

"I love the pineapple black tea lemonade. I'm just going to leave it at that, there's too many."

An unsweetened iced green tea

Amanda, a Starbucks customer, said that this drink is her usual order.

"I'm terrible at drinking water, so a little bit of flavor helps. I also appreciate the caffeine kick that doesn't leave me crashing after a few hours."

An iced chai latte

Wally, a Starbucks customer, told INSIDER that he loves a classic iced chai latte with 2% milk.

"I love it! It's just the perfect fall drink, and it's very tasty for when I need a kick," he added.

Kelly, another Starbucks customer, said that her favorite drink is an iced chai latte as well.

"Just the best," Kelly said.

A Java Chip Frappuccino

Robert, another Starbucks customer, said that he loves the Java Chip Frappuccino with whipped cream.

"Oh my god, it's so good. It's like a coffee chocolate shake," he said.

A slice of the iced lemon pound cake.

Starbucks customer, Elizabeth, told INSIDER "I don't really like coffee, so I usually opt for the food."

"The lemon cake is not to lemon-y that it's overpowering," she concluded.

Iced white chocolate mocha.

"I love an iced white chocolate mocha," Jess, a Starbucks barista said.

A nitro cold brew with vanilla sweet cream

Sara, a Starbucks fan, told INSIDER she loves the nitro cold brew "with just a SPLASH of the vanilla sweet cream."

Nina, another Starbucks customer, said that she loves the cold brew with vanilla sweet cream as well.

"Sweet cream cold brew forever," Nina commented.

A peppermint mocha

Jack, a Starbucks customer, said that his favorite drink is the seasonal peppermint mocha.

"It tastes like a warm, chocolate-y candy cane," he added.

A spinach, feta, and cage-free egg white breakfast wrap.

Starbucks fan, Abby, told INSIDER she likes the spinach, feta, and egg white breakfast sandwich.

"I'm a huge fan of the egg white feta wrap," Abby said.

An iced doppio

Eileen, a frequent Starbucks customer, orders an iced doppio.

"It's two plain shots of espresso over ice," Eileen explained.

Iced soy cappuccino

Helen, another Starbucks customer, loves an iced soy cappuccino.

"I like an iced soy cappuccino with an extra shot, because its refreshing and keeps me awake all day," Helen told INSIDER.

An order of the sous vide egg bites.

Ellen, a Starbucks customer, told INSIDER she loves the new sous vide egg bites.

"I tried the egg white, spinach and red pepper egg bites and they are just a great breakfast. Light and simple," Ellen added.

A Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher.

Katelyn, a Starbucks fan, told INSIDER she's a fan of the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher.

"I love the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, it's so good," Katelyn explained.

A hot gingerbread tea latte

Ann, a Starbucks customer, told INSIDER that she loves the seasonal gingerbread tea latte.

"It's basically a London Fog, but with a gingerbread earl gray tea. It's light, but still tastes like the holidays," she said.

An iced green tea latte

Max, a Starbucks customer, said that he personally likes a green tea latte.

"The first time I ever tried it, they must have been training a new barista, because they put espresso shots in the green tea latte. It tastes much better without the espresso," Max told INSIDER.

Iced green tea lemonade with strawberries

"I like my iced green tea lemonade with strawberries added as well," said Victor, a Starbucks employee.

White chocolate mocha with almond milk.

"I like a doubleshot on ice, white chocolate mocha, with almond milk," Michael, a Starbucks employee, told INSIDER.

Cinnamon almond milk latte

Starbucks employee, Chelsea, told INSIDER her favorite is the cinnamon almond milk latte.

"Sometimes it doesn't work on the app, but if you come in the store, you can order the cinnamon almond milk latte and we'll make it. It's by far my favorite, both hot and iced," Chelsea said.

Pumpkin spice latte with almond milk

Team member, Victoria, said that her favorite Starbucks item is a pumpkin spice latte.

"I love PSL season. I prefer mine made with almond milk, blonde espresso, no whipped cream, and extra pumpkin spice topping," she told INSIDER.

Cold brew with almond milk

Maddi, a Starbucks fan, said she loves the Starbucks cold brew with almond milk.

Black coffee with cinnamon

As a Starbucks regular, Kristin, swears by black coffee with a special touch.

"I add cinnamon to my black coffee," Kristin told INSIDER.

Passionfruit lemonade iced tea

Hanna, a frequent Starbucks customer, said her favorite drink is the passionfruit lemonade iced tea, sweetened.

