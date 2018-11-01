Pulse.com.gh logo
Starbucks is bringing back 6 popular festive drinks including its Peppermint Mocha in time for the holidays

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In addition to the release of its holiday-themed cups, Starbucks is rereleasing many of its popular festive drinks for the holiday season.

Starbucks is bringing back six drinks this holiday season. play

Starbucks is bringing back six drinks this holiday season.

(Starbucks)

  • Starbucks is bringing back six popular winter-themed drinks on November 2.
  • The limited-edition flavors are Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.
  • A seasonal mainstay, the Peppermint Mocha will be appearing on Starbucks' holiday menu for its 16th year.
  • The release coincides with the return of Starbucks' holiday-themed cups.

On November 2, Starbucks will fully swing into the holiday spirit.

Among the releases include the Peppermint Mocha, a flavor so popular amongst customers that it has inspired a line of pre-made snacks and drinks. This is also the 16th year that the Peppermint Mocha will appear on Starbucks' winter holiday menu.

(Starbucks)

Other drinks on the menu include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

(Starbucks)

You can order Starbucks' holiday drinks from November 2. For tomorrow only, anyone who orders a holiday drink will receive a free reusable red cup.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

