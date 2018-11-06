Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Steve King says he can't wait for Supreme Court Justices Sotomayor and Kagan to 'elope to Cuba'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Representative Steve King ended his Congressional reelection campaign with anti-gay comments and an attack on his own party.

steve king 2 play

steve king 2

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Representative Steve King ended his Congressional reelection campaign with anti-gay comments.
  • He said he hoped Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor "elope to Cuba."
  • He also criticized his own party for supporting a gay candidate in a primary election.

Republican representative Steve King closed his 2018 reelection campaign with a series of homophobic comments, joking that he hopes Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor "elope to Cuba," and attacking his own party for endorsing a gay candidate in California.

The eight-term Iowa Congressman is running for re-election against the Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. He held a campaign event on Monday night in Hampton, Iowa, where he made the remarks.

At the event, he said he hoped Republicans will "have a 7-2 court" if "Kagan and Sotomayor will elope to Cuba." The two justices were appointed by President Barack Obama.

Read more: The chair of the GOP's House campaign arm disavows Steve King after he defended his ties to a Nazi-linked group.

Later at the event, King attacked the National Republican Congressional Committee for sending out mailers in support of a gay candidate in a California primary election.

"I don't know if they were holding hands, or what was the deal. It's hard to write a check to those guys when they do that," he said. "I hope we can hold conservative leadership in the House."

In an interview in October, King said a Nazi-linked political party in Austria had the same values as the Republican party, and said that Jews should forgive Germany for the Holocaust. Those remarks led to the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, to disavow King.

Though King has a long history of incendiary remarks and associating with white nationalists, his recent round of comments led high-profile donors including Intel and Land O'Lakes to abandon their support for him.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 19 apocalypse movies, ranked from worst to bestbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kelsey Grammer has been vocal about being a Republican.
Lifestyle 13 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans
Betty Crocker products have been on shelves for decades.
Lifestyle 10 surprising things you probably didn't know about Betty Crocker
Idris Elba is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
Lifestyle 7 things to know about People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba
pizza
Lifestyle A pizza delivery nonprofit is saving hungry voters across the country as they wait in line at the polls
X
Advertisement