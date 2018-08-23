Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Strika’s managers refute actor's begging story


Lifestyle Strika’s managers have come out to refute the story that the Beasts of No Nation actor is a beggar

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Strika, who is originally known as Emmanuel Adom Quaye, caught attention when local news reported that he found “begging for money on the streets of Accra.

play

Talent management company, MK Content has branded reports that their client and Beasts of No Nation actor, Strika, as false.

Strika, who is originally known as Emmanuel Adom Quaye, caught attention when local news reported that he found “begging for money on the streets of Accra.

Strika claimed not to have received a penny from the $30,000 he made from the movie as promised.

However, his managers have released a statement providing details on the welfare facilities and financial support given to him following the movie.

Below is the statement from MK Content.

play

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Two beautiful plus size Kenyan women open up about loving...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are the 10 states that have produced all Nigeria’s...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Inside a Nigerian farming community where men and women speak different languages but understand each other
Lifestyle Inside a Nigerian farming community where men and women speak different languages but understand each other
null
Lifestyle Lyft is offering a 50% off promotion on rides to the polls for this year's midterms, and some are even eligible for a free ride
null
Lifestyle This van transforms into the ultimate adventure vehicle