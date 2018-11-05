Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Stunning photos of redheads from around the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Photographer Brian Dowling has traveled to 20 countries to photograph redheads around the world in order to celebrate their natural beauty.

null play

null

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)

  • Photographer Brian Dowling is working on a portrait book of redheads around the world called "Readhead Beauty."
  • He's photographed 130 models in 20 different countries.
  • He hopes to help combat bullying and stigmas surrounding people with red hair.


Less than two percent of the world's population has naturally red hair. Because they stand out, they're often bullied by their peers, ridiculed in pop culture, and perceived through negative stereotypes dating all the way back to medieval times.

Brian Dowling is hoping to bring some positive attention to those with fiery red locks for a change. He's traveled to 20 countries and counting to photograph redheads around the world and celebrate their natural beauty through whimsical portraits.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair. play

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it. play

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

He decided to photograph redheads around the world. play

He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


He's compiling the images into a portrait book called "Redhead Beauty."

He's compiling the images into a portrait book called "Redhead Beauty." play

He's compiling the images into a portrait book called "Redhead Beauty."

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries. play

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


He's self-publishing the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

He's self-publishing the book through a Kickstarter campaign. play

He's self-publishing the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)

You can learn more about his campaign here.



He found all of his models through social media.

He found all of his models through social media. play

He found all of his models through social media.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"Before I even started the project, I posted a Tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin," he said.

"Before I even started the project, I posted a Tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin," he said. play

"Before I even started the project, I posted a Tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin," he said.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project."

"It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project." play

"It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project."

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin. play

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying. play

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied. play

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other. play

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine," he said.

"There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine," he said. play

"There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine," he said.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years."

"Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years." play

"Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years."

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos. play

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


He's already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

He's already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty. play

He's already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"It's still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone's day that has been bullied, but it has," he said.

"It's still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone's day that has been bullied, but it has," he said. play

"It's still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone's day that has been bullied, but it has," he said.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey. play

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)


"I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people," he said.

"I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people," he said. play

"I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people," he said.

(Courtesy Brian Dowling)

Sign up here to get INSIDER's favorite stories straight to your inbox.



Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle We drove an $87,000 Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV to see if...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a stern warning to parents about spanking as a form of discipline.
Lifestyle Doctors just issued new warnings against spanking for the first time in 20 years — here's what they say
Meghan Markle wore two dresses throughout the duration of her wedding to Prince Harry.
Lifestyle Fashion Nova is selling a $44 replica of Meghan Markle's second wedding dress that looks almost identical to the original
House of Cards season 6
Lifestyle The 'House of Cards' series finale wrapped up its final season with an unexpected turn
There are different kinds of grilled meats all around the world.
Lifestyle 11 grilled foods from around the world that you'll want to try
X
Advertisement