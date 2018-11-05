news

Photographer Brian Dowling is working on a portrait book of redheads around the world called "Readhead Beauty."

He's photographed 130 models in 20 different countries.

He hopes to help combat bullying and stigmas surrounding people with red hair.



Less than two percent of the world's population has naturally red hair. Because they stand out, they're often bullied by their peers, ridiculed in pop culture, and perceived through negative stereotypes dating all the way back to medieval times.

Brian Dowling is hoping to bring some positive attention to those with fiery red locks for a change. He's traveled to 20 countries and counting to photograph redheads around the world and celebrate their natural beauty through whimsical portraits.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

He's compiling the images into a portrait book called "Redhead Beauty."

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

He's self-publishing the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

You can learn more about his campaign here.

He found all of his models through social media.

"Before I even started the project, I posted a Tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin," he said.

"It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project."

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

"There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine," he said.

"Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years."

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

He's already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

"It's still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone's day that has been bullied, but it has," he said.

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

"I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people," he said.

