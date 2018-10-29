news

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Sunday's "The Walking Dead," "The Obliged."

It's not looking good for Rick after Sunday night's episode of "The Walking Dead" ended on a ruthless cliffhanger.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers.

The end of Sunday's "The Obliged" saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) attempting to divert a massive zombie herd alone. Of course, that didn't go well.

It wasn't long until the leader of the new world ran into a second group of the undead. Unsure of where to go, his horse panicked and knocked him off. Instead of falling to the ground, Rick landed directly on a large, dirty metal pipe sticking out of a cement block.

Unable to pull himself up, Rick starts to lose consciousness and the episode comes to an end as the scene zooms out.

With Lincoln's final two episodes of the series underway, we weren't too surprised to see Rick end up in a perilous situation. The fandom had mixed emotions over Rick's predicament.

The initial shock of the scene floored many.

Others thought it was a predictable, frustrating moment.

But when you start to think about it more, the cliffhanger ending was a bit frustrating. In reality, Daryl probably never would have let Rick handle a herd of that size alone. Where else did he have to be at that moment — watch Maggie attack Negan?

The thing that bothered us most is that when the final scene zooms out, you can see there was another road for Rick to travel down. Instead of panicking, why didn't he just run off with the horse down that other roadway? It seemed like a no brainer.

Is this how Grimes will leave "The Walking Dead," as unfortunate walker bait? We don't think so, given that the trailer teased a scene of Rick slowly walking with blood dripping onto his cowboy boot.

Rick's final episode of "The Walking Dead" airs next Sunday. You can follow along with our coverage here.