Lifestyle Super cheap German grocery chain Aldi is taking America by storm — we visited one to see why people are obsessed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

We took a trip to one of New York City's three Aldi locations to see what it's like to shop at the discount grocery chain.

Aldi.

Aldi.

(Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

  • Aldi is a German discount supermarket that is becoming more and more popular in the US.
  • We visited one of its two NYC locations to see what it was like to shop there.
  • We were struck by its cheap prices and in-house brands.


Aldi started off as a small food store in Germany in the early 1900s.

By the 1960s, the founder's sons had taken over the business, and there were over 200 locations in Germany. The chain's name was shortened from Albrecht Discount — the founder's name was Anna Albrecht — to Aldi.

The store's first US location opened in 1976 in southeastern Iowa, but the chain is currently enjoying an upswing in popularity stateside.

Today, Aldi has about 1,700 stores in the US, and plans to open 800 more by 2022.

Since we know the chain has plenty of great buys, we took a trip to one of New York City's two Aldi locations to see what it's like to shop there. Keep scrolling to see our experience.

Aldi currently has three stores in New York City. We visited the Harlem location.

Aldi currently has three stores in New York City. We visited the Harlem location.

Aldi currently has three stores in New York City. We visited the Harlem location.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

For a map of all of Aldi's US locations, click here >



The chain's German heritage was evident from the minute we walked into the store. We were immediately greeted by bars of Schogetten, a German chocolate brand.

The chain's German heritage was evident from the minute we walked into the store. We were immediately greeted by bars of Schogetten, a German chocolate brand.

The chain's German heritage was evident from the minute we walked into the store. We were immediately greeted by bars of Schogetten, a German chocolate brand.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


Right next to it were packs of Knoppers, a sweet German snack that's made from wafers, chocolate, and nougat.

Right next to it were packs of Knoppers, a sweet German snack that's made from wafers, chocolate, and nougat.

Right next to it were packs of Knoppers, a sweet German snack that's made from wafers, chocolate, and nougat.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


We headed to the snack aisle, where we encountered some familiar American brands.

We headed to the snack aisle, where we encountered some familiar American brands.

We headed to the snack aisle, where we encountered some familiar American brands.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


We noticed that although Aldi sells big-name brands, the store also sells almost all items under its in-house brands. This party mix looked a lot like Chex Mix, but was instead branded as Clancy's.

We noticed that although Aldi sells big-name brands, the store also sells almost all items under its in-house brands. This party mix looked a lot like Chex Mix, but was instead branded as Clancy's.

We noticed that although Aldi sells big-name brands, the store also sells almost all items under its in-house brands. This party mix looked a lot like Chex Mix, but was instead branded as Clancy's.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


Similarly, these Clancy's pretzel slims looked a lot like pretzel crisps.

Similarly, these Clancy's pretzel slims looked a lot like pretzel crisps.

Similarly, these Clancy's pretzel slims looked a lot like pretzel crisps.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


These in-house brands are what allows Aldi to keep its prices so low. We were shocked to see that we could get a box of six granola bars for under $2.

These in-house brands are what allows Aldi to keep its prices so low. We were shocked to see that we could get a box of six granola bars for under $2.

These in-house brands are what allows Aldi to keep its prices so low. We were shocked to see that we could get a box of six granola bars for under $2.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

According to Reuters, in an effort to compete with Wal-Mart and other low-priced chains, Aldi is focusing on its in-house brands and planning to sell more goods under these brands.



Another strategy that the store uses to cut costs is keeping products in the original packaging they're shipped in. This saves employees from having to unpack boxes and place products individually on shelves.

Another strategy that the store uses to cut costs is keeping products in the original packaging they're shipped in. This saves employees from having to unpack boxes and place products individually on shelves.

Another strategy that the store uses to cut costs is keeping products in the original packaging they're shipped in. This saves employees from having to unpack boxes and place products individually on shelves.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

Source: NPR



A whole jar of crunchy peanut butter was just $1.50.

A whole jar of crunchy peanut butter was just $1.50.

A whole jar of crunchy peanut butter was just $1.50.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


For some products, the in-house brand and name brand were offered right next to each other. They were often hard to tell apart.

For some products, the in-house brand and name brand were offered right next to each other. They were often hard to tell apart.

For some products, the in-house brand and name brand were offered right next to each other. They were often hard to tell apart.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


A jar of Burman's mayo — the in-house brand — was $1.89. Hellmann's was a whole $2.16 more, which might not seem like a lot, but adds up when you're buying lots of groceries.

A jar of Burman's mayo — the in-house brand — was $1.89. Hellmann's was a whole $2.16 more, which might not seem like a lot, but adds up when you're buying lots of groceries.

A jar of Burman's mayo — the in-house brand — was $1.89. Hellmann's was a whole $2.16 more, which might not seem like a lot, but adds up when you're buying lots of groceries.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


The in-house brands of Coca-Cola and Sprite were half the price of regular soda.

The in-house brands of Coca-Cola and Sprite were half the price of regular soda.

The in-house brands of Coca-Cola and Sprite were half the price of regular soda.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


It was easy to see why Aldi appeals to a wide variety of budget conscious consumers. This 43-cent box of mac and cheese could be ideal for a college student, or a mom looking to make her kids dinner.

It was easy to see why Aldi appeals to a wide variety of budget conscious consumers. This 43-cent box of mac and cheese could be ideal for a college student, or a mom looking to make her kids dinner.

It was easy to see why Aldi appeals to a wide variety of budget conscious consumers. This 43-cent box of mac and cheese could be ideal for a college student, or a mom looking to make her kids dinner.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


The store had its share of "trendy" foods too. There was Greek yogurt in a wide variety of flavors for under $1...

The store had its share of "trendy" foods too. There was Greek yogurt in a wide variety of flavors for under $1...

The store had its share of "trendy" foods too. There was Greek yogurt in a wide variety of flavors for under $1...

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


... kale chips for under $3...

... kale chips for under $3...

... kale chips for under $3...

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


...and almond milk for just $1.99.

...and almond milk for just $1.99.

...and almond milk for just $1.99.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


The meat aisle looked pretty standard. You could get chicken thighs for 99 cents per pound, while drumsticks were $2.29 per pound.

The meat aisle looked pretty standard. You could get chicken thighs for 99 cents per pound, while drumsticks were $2.29 per pound.

The meat aisle looked pretty standard. You could get chicken thighs for 99 cents per pound, while drumsticks were $2.29 per pound.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


Staples like eggs were also affordable.

Staples like eggs were also affordable.

Staples like eggs were also affordable.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


The produce section was filled with some great deals, like $1.78 for two pounds of red grapes.

The produce section was filled with some great deals, like $1.78 for two pounds of red grapes.

The produce section was filled with some great deals, like $1.78 for two pounds of red grapes.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


Recently, Aldi has been ramping up its number of organic products and rolling out a new design for its stores: changes the chain hopes will put it on the same level as Whole Foods.

Recently, Aldi has been ramping up its number of organic products and rolling out a new design for its stores: changes the chain hopes will put it on the same level as Whole Foods.

Recently, Aldi has been ramping up its number of organic products and rolling out a new design for its stores: changes the chain hopes will put it on the same level as Whole Foods.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

Source: INSIDER



It looked like the changes hadn't hit the store we visited though. The displays — at least at this location — looked somewhat haphazard and not exactly neat or enticing.

It looked like the changes hadn't hit the store we visited though. The displays — at least at this location — looked somewhat haphazard and not exactly neat or enticing.

It looked like the changes hadn't hit the store we visited though. The displays — at least at this location — looked somewhat haphazard and not exactly neat or enticing.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


During our exploration we passed a freezer that was completely empty...

During our exploration we passed a freezer that was completely empty...

During our exploration we passed a freezer that was completely empty...

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


... as well as an aisle filled with random items like clocks, lamps...

... as well as an aisle filled with random items like clocks, lamps...

... as well as an aisle filled with random items like clocks, lamps...

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


... children's books, lawn chairs, and pillows. Aldi's mix of products made it seem like the chain was trying to be a combination of both Whole Foods and Walmart.

... children's books, lawn chairs, and pillows. Aldi's mix of products made it seem like the chain was trying to be a combination of both Whole Foods and Walmart.

... children's books, lawn chairs, and pillows. Aldi's mix of products made it seem like the chain was trying to be a combination of both Whole Foods and Walmart.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


We also came across some intriguing food products that we hadn't seen in many other grocery chains in the area, like these frozen White Castle sliders.

We also came across some intriguing food products that we hadn't seen in many other grocery chains in the area, like these frozen White Castle sliders.

We also came across some intriguing food products that we hadn't seen in many other grocery chains in the area, like these frozen White Castle sliders.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


Hostess Ding Dongs were listed as a "limited time, premium buy."

Hostess Ding Dongs were listed as a "limited time, premium buy."

Hostess Ding Dongs were listed as a "limited time, premium buy."

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


The store seemed to be in a full fall mode, with a freezer devoted to pumpkin ice cream and pies.

The store seemed to be in a full fall mode, with a freezer devoted to pumpkin ice cream and pies.

The store seemed to be in a full fall mode, with a freezer devoted to pumpkin ice cream and pies.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


And for any shoppers looking to embrace the chain's heritage — and their inner German — there was frozen pork schnitzel...

And for any shoppers looking to embrace the chain's heritage — and their inner German — there was frozen pork schnitzel...

And for any shoppers looking to embrace the chain's heritage — and their inner German — there was frozen pork schnitzel...

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


... and cheese spätzle to go with it. Both products are from the store's Deutsche Küche brand, which translates to German cuisine.

... and cheese spätzle to go with it. Both products are from the store's Deutsche Küche brand, which translates to German cuisine.

... and cheese spätzle to go with it. Both products are from the store's Deutsche Küche brand, which translates to German cuisine.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


As we approached the end of our tour, we found the non-food items that Aldi sells, like laundry detergent and pet supplies.

As we approached the end of our tour, we found the non-food items that Aldi sells, like laundry detergent and pet supplies.

As we approached the end of our tour, we found the non-food items that Aldi sells, like laundry detergent and pet supplies.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


There was a whole section dedicated to toiletries as well.

There was a whole section dedicated to toiletries as well.

There was a whole section dedicated to toiletries as well.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)


All in all, we can see why people are obsessed with the chain. What struck us the most about our Aldi shopping experience was its prices.

All in all, we can see why people are obsessed with the chain. What struck us the most about our Aldi shopping experience was its prices.

All in all, we can see why people are obsessed with the chain. What struck us the most about our Aldi shopping experience was its prices.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

Assuming that the store's in-house brand products taste the same as the big-name brand products, we would definitely shop here. It may not be the prettiest of grocery stores, but it's certainly one of the most cost-effective.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



