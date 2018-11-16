news

National Weather Service

Hundreds of flights have been either canceled or delayed on Thursday as Winter Storm Avery, the first of the season, bears down on the East Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, an early season winter storm is set "to bring ice and heavy snow from the Ohio Valley to the Appalachians and interior Northeast through Friday.

According to FlightAware, by 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, 4,561 flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed, with an additional 1,567 canceled.

American, Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue have all issued fee waivers for passengers affected by the storm.

The National Weather Service reports that the nor'easter is affecting states in the northeastern part of the country with "some inland locations getting in excess of six inches (of snow) thus far," while "Strong winds and coastal flooding will be possible from Long Island to coastal Maine as the low pressure intensifies overnight."

Newsweek reports the storm is expected to reach parts of southern Missouri and Illinois, bringing snowfall to St. Louis.

As could be expected, this winter storm has wrought chaos on air travel and airports.

Southwest Airlines leads all carriers with 252 cancellations, while New York's LaGuardia Airport has experienced nearly 200 total cancellations. Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Newark have all experienced over a hundred cancellations.

Major US airlines have issued fee waivers for passengers traveling today, with United Airlines' waiver covering three dozen airports along the eastern seaboard and American Airlines' waiver covering 20 airports.

Southwest Airlines has announced that its customers traveling through cities affected by the storm can rebook their tickets within 14 days of their intended flying date and not be hit with any further charges.

Delta Air Lines will allow customers to cancel or reschedule plane tickets free of charge if their travel on November 15 is disrupted by the storm.

American Airlines and JetBlue have issued a similar travel fee waivers.