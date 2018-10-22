news

Northrop & Johnson

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held this year from October 31 to November 4.

Described as "one of the top events in the yachting industry" by Yacht Charter Weekly, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.

According to the show's official website, there will be an expected 1,500 boats on display, 1,200 exhibitors, 110,000 thousand visitors, and six miles of floating docks of exhibition space spread across seven different waterfront locales.

According to information provided to Business Insider by Informa Exhibitions, the producer of the show, the event provides the state of Florida $857 million in economic benefits. According to Informa, with over three million square feet of space to explore, visitors have access to observe and purchase an estimated $4 billion worth of Boat Show products ranging from superyachts, sport fishing boats, kayaks, jet skis, marine products, and other boating accessories.

"The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is regarded by many as the most important event on the annual, global boat show calendar because it delivers a unique experience to both consumers and the marine industry," said Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, the producer of FLIBS, in a statement to Business Insider. "The show’s annual economic impact has been compared to that of a Super Bowl while attracting guests and exhibitors from around the world."

One day tickets for adults are $33, while teenager tickets are $15 and children under age-6 get to attend for free.

Take a look below at the 11 largest yachts that will be featured at the 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.