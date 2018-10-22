Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Take a look at 11 of the most luxurious yachts coming to the biggest boat show in the US

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

Northrop & Johnson

  • The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held this year from October 31 to November 4.
  • Described as "one of the top events in the yachting industry" by Yacht Charter Weekly, The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.
  • According to Informa Exhibitions, the producer of the show, visitors have access to observe and purchase an estimated $4 billion worth of Boat Show products ranging from superyachts to jet skis.
  • "The show’s annual economic impact has been compared to that of a Super Bowl while attracting guests and exhibitors from around the world," Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, told Business Insider in a statement.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be held this year from October 31 to November 4.

Described as "one of the top events in the yachting industry" by Yacht Charter Weekly, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.

According to the show's official website, there will be an expected 1,500 boats on display, 1,200 exhibitors, 110,000 thousand visitors, and six miles of floating docks of exhibition space spread across seven different waterfront locales.

According to information provided to Business Insider by Informa Exhibitions, the producer of the show, the event provides the state of Florida $857 million in economic benefits. According to Informa, with over three million square feet of space to explore, visitors have access to observe and purchase an estimated $4 billion worth of Boat Show products ranging from superyachts, sport fishing boats, kayaks, jet skis, marine products, and other boating accessories.

"The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is regarded by many as the most important event on the annual, global boat show calendar because it delivers a unique experience to both consumers and the marine industry," said Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, the producer of FLIBS, in a statement to Business Insider. "The show’s annual economic impact has been compared to that of a Super Bowl while attracting guests and exhibitors from around the world."

One day tickets for adults are $33, while teenager tickets are $15 and children under age-6 get to attend for free.

Take a look below at the 11 largest yachts that will be featured at the 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Lifestyle Over $1 billion in upcoming debt payments are putting a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

There are different grilled cheeses all over the world.
Lifestyle What a cheesy sandwich looks like in 15 places around the world
"Daredevil" is back.
Lifestyle 3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including the new season of 'Daredevil'
A screenshot of the flight path taken by Icelandair Air Flight 688
Lifestyle An Icelandair flight made an emergency landing from 35,000 feet after a crack was discovered in one of the cockpit windows
Midge wears many enviable outfits in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Lifestyle 10 of Midge's best outfits in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
X
Advertisement