Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Take a look at 15 stunning superyachts at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show


Lifestyle Take a look at 15 stunning superyachts at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tankoa

  • The 2018 Monaco Yacht Show has over 30,000 participants, 580 exhibitors, and €3 billion worth ($3.5 billion) of superyachts on display.
  • 121 superyachts are being featured, including 42 new builds and 14 sailing yachts.
  • This year, the event opened on Thursday, September 26 and will last until Saturday, September 29.
  • The show is hosted at Port Hercules in Monaco, a natural bay at the foot of an ancestral rock that has hosted boats since the classical Greek and Roman times.

The Monaco Yacht Show is one of the most glamorous events that takes places on the sea. It is the world's leading event for superyachts, which are expensive, privately-owned and professionally crewed sailing vessels.

According to an exclusive press pack published earlier this week on the show's official website, the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show expects over 30,000 participants, 580 exhibitors, 12 prestige cars on deck, two helicopters on deck, and €3 billion worth of superyachts on display. There are 121 superyachts featured, including 42 new builds and 14 sailing yachts.

This is a far cry from the events humble beginnings. The Monaco Yacht show first began in 1991, with only 32 yachts. The exhibition area doubled from 1,000 meters to 2,000 meters in 1999, and in 2013 the event officially partnered with the Principality of Monaco.

The show is hosted at the stunning Port Hercules in Monaco, a natural bay at the edge of an ancestral rock that has hosted boats since the classical Greek and Roman times.

The Monaco Yacht Show exhibition area covers the entire whole of Port Hercules, which is nearly 40 acres. This year, the event opened on Thursday, September 26 and will last until Saturday, September 29. A daily pass costs a hefty €280 or about $325.

Take a look below at some of the most impressive superyachts featured this year at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Another senior Tesla employee appears to have left the...bullet
3 Lifestyle These are the 7 most powerful African passportsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once expressed a desire to take Tesla private.
Lifestyle Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private (TSLA)
Musk fires back at reporter who hints at management shakeup
Lifestyle Tesla has suffered a painful year — here's everything that has gone wrong so far (TSLA)
Built in 2018 by China company Pride Mega Yachts, the 290-foot superyacht cruises at an average speed of about 17 miles per hour.
Lifestyle This $145 million superyacht just won a major award for its ultra-luxurious interior at the Monaco Yacht Show – here's a look inside
null
Lifestyle JetBlue is launching a basic economy fare to help it compete with Delta, United, and American (JBLU)
X
Advertisement