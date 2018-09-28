Take a look at 15 stunning superyachts at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show

news

The 2018 Monaco Yacht Show has over 30,000 participants, 580 exhibitors, and €3 billion worth ($3.5 billion) of superyachts on display.

121 superyachts are being featured, including 42 new builds and 14 sailing yachts.

This year, the event opened on Thursday, September 26 and will last until Saturday, September 29.

The show is hosted at Port Hercules in Monaco, a natural bay at the foot of an ancestral rock that has hosted boats since the classical Greek and Roman times.

The Monaco Yacht Show is one of the most glamorous events that takes places on the sea. It is the world's leading event for superyachts, which are expensive, privately-owned and professionally crewed sailing vessels.

This is a far cry from the events humble beginnings. The Monaco Yacht show first began in 1991, with only 32 yachts. The exhibition area doubled from 1,000 meters to 2,000 meters in 1999, and in 2013 the event officially partnered with the Principality of Monaco.

The show is hosted at the stunning Port Hercules in Monaco, a natural bay at the edge of an ancestral rock that has hosted boats since the classical Greek and Roman times.

The Monaco Yacht Show exhibition area covers the entire whole of Port Hercules, which is nearly 40 acres. This year, the event opened on Thursday, September 26 and will last until Saturday, September 29. A daily pass costs a hefty €280 or about $325.

Take a look below at some of the most impressive superyachts featured this year at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show.