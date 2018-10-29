Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Take a rare look inside the stunning new superyacht premiering next week at the biggest boat show in the US

Rossinavi

  • Rossinavi, one of the world's premier ship-builders, is set to premiere Utopia IV, a 63 meter yacht at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show next week.
  • Utopia IV, a fully custom designed superyacht, will be making its public debut at the Boat Show after having been completed and launched for sea trials in March 2018, according to Rossinavi.
  • The yacht has a ton of cool features, including a swimming pool on the main deck, a 70 square meter beach club in the rear that looks out at the sea, and a 16-meter long fly deck used for entertaining.
  • "We wanted it to feel like a speedboat, with a minimum draft, efficient in its range of navigation, with an intelligent propulsion and completely tailor-made," said Federico Rossi, COO of Rossinavi, public statement.

Rossinavi, one of the world's premier ship-builders, is set to premiere Utopia IV, a 63-meter (206 feet) yacht at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat show next week.

Described as "one of the top events in the yachting industry" by Yacht Charter Weekly, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, or FLIBS, has been an industry staple for 59 years that attracts an international audience from over 52 countries.

Utopia IV, a fully custom designed superyacht, will be making its public debut at the Boat Show after having been completed and launched for sea trials in March 2018, according to Rossinavi.

"We wanted it to feel like a speedboat, with a minimum draft, efficient in its range of navigation, with an intelligent propulsion and completely tailor-made," said Federico Rossi, COO of Rossinavi, in public statement.

Rossi's statement ends by calling Utopia IV, "unique."

According to Rossinavi, the yacht has many impressive features, including a swimming pool on the main deck, a 70 square meter beach club in the rear that looks out at the sea, and a 16-meter long fly deck used for entertaining.

Boat International reports that the yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests across six cabins and 13 crew members. The yacht includes an owner's stateroom that boasts a giant platform bed and in-room Jacuzzi, while also showcasing separate rooms like a state-of-the-art bridge room, engine room, and children's playroom.

Because Utopia IV is privately owned, there is no estimated price available.

Take a look below at some photos of the yacht's interiors and exteriors.

