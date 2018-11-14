Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Target is selling $40 knit dresses that put a new twist on ugly holiday sweaters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

There are currently 11 styles available, each inspired by a different holiday classic, such as snowmen, elves, and candy canes.

This Santa dress is simple yet festive.

This Santa dress is simple yet festive.

(Target)

  • Target is selling knit dresses that are inspired by ugly holiday sweaters.
  • Each dress is sold in at least six sizes, XS through XXL, and select styles are also sold in sizes 1X through 3X.
  • Most of the dresses are sized according to the brand's Juniors range, but, according to Target, some are comparable to a limited range of adult sizes.
  • They range in price from $32.99 to $39.99.
  • There are currently 11 styles available on the Target website, including dresses inspired by candy canes, snowmen, and elves.

Ugly holiday sweaters have been around for decades, but the style has become especially trendy since the early 2000s. This year, however, Target is putting a new twist on the holiday tradition.

Available online and in stores, the retailer is selling a variety of knit dresses inspired by ugly holiday sweaters.

Paired with tights, this dress is perfect for the winter.

Paired with tights, this dress is perfect for the winter.

(Target)

There are currently 11 styles available on Target's website

Each one is inspired by a different holiday classic, such as snowmen, elves, and candy canes.

This style is called the Elf Dress with Tulle.

This style is called the Elf Dress with Tulle.

(Target)

Depending on the size, each dress ranges in price from $32.99 to $39.99

Each dress is sold in at least six sizes, XS through XXL, and select styles are also sold in sizes 1X through 3X. Most of the dresses, however, are sized according to the brand's Juniors range.

This dress features a pocket meant to hold candy canes.

This dress features a pocket meant to hold candy canes.

(Target)

Read more: Target is selling a $15 Advent calendar that comes with 12 pairs of socks inspired by iconic Disney princesses and villains

This dress is inspired by candy canes.

This dress is inspired by candy canes.

(Target)

Each dress features long sleeves, so they're warm enough to wear in the winter.

Each dress features long sleeves, so they're warm enough to wear in the winter.

(Target)

According to the Target website, "Juniors' size 9/M is equivalent to Women's size 6/S." Because the dresses are made by different brands, however, the Juniors' sizing may not fit the limited range of adult sizes they are said to equate to.

Most of the dresses are inspired by Christmas

Of the 11 sweater dresses currently being sold on Target's website, nine of them appear to be inspired by Christmas, such as a gingerbread dress, a Santa dress, and two different toy-solider inspired styles.

Both of these dresses are inspired by toy soldiers.

Both of these dresses are inspired by toy soldiers.

(Target)

Some of the Christmas dresses even light up, like the cozy fireplace dress

You simply need to press a button for this dress to shine.

You simply need to press a button for this dress to shine.

(Target)

For those who do not celebrate Christmas, there appear to be two other festive options

A Hanukkah-inspired dress is available, as well as a snowman style that will work throughout the winter season.

Target also sells Hanukkah-inspired sweaters.

Target also sells Hanukkah-inspired sweaters.

(Target)

Certain styles appear to be selling out quick

The Christmas-tree-inspired dress, for example, has one size left in a medium, but is available in large and XL at the time of this post.

The Christmas Tree dress is almost sold out.

The Christmas Tree dress is almost sold out.

(Target)

You can find the dresses that are still available on Target's website here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

