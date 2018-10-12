Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Tesla has officially filed to trademark Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' (TSLA)


Lifestyle Tesla has officially filed to trademark Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

REUTERS/Noah Berger

  • Tesla has filed an official trademark application for Elon Musk's "Teslaquila."
  • Musk tweeted a photo of the liquor, complete with Tesla branding and logo.
  • The billionaire seems to be back to his usual antics after a $20 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If you wanted to rip off Elon Musk's idea for Tesla-branded tequila, you may be out of luck.

Tesla filed a federal trademark application dated on Monday for the name "Teslaquila" consisting of either "distilled agave liquor" or "Distilled blue agave liquor. Shortly after, Musk tweeted a "visual approximation" of the alcohol, branded with the Tesla's logo and in its signature typeface.

Musk's mockup appears to be similar to one he posted on Instagram in April, which many took to be an April fools joke. Now, nearly half a year later, it looks like tequila could be the latest in Tesla's arsenal of merchandise it sells to fans.

For his Boring Company tunneling venture, Musk raised $1 million and drew media attention last year for selling 50,000 branded hats, and earlier this year, he raised $10 million by selling 20,000 branded flamethrowers. Last week, Musk said the Boring Company would sell interlocking, Lego-style bricks made from rock and soil displaced by the company's tunnel-digging machines.

Despite a $20 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a provision for more company oversight of his social media use, the billionaire has been making waves on Twitter once again. Last week, he jokingly called the stock market regulator the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission."

You can read every puzzling thing that has happened since Elon Musk tweeted that he had 'funding secured' to take Tesla private here.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the...bullet
3 Lifestyle Nigeria among 7 worst countries on World Bank's Human...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

An American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Lifestyle An American Airlines flight to China was diverted twice and forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger suffered a medical emergency and the plane wings had mechanical issues (AAL)
You're surrounded by the best and brightest
Lifestyle 14 millennials share the best things about living in New York City
5. United Airlines: Los Angeles, California to Singapore: 8,759 miles.
Lifestyle The 11 longest flights in the world, ranked
These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now
Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now
X
Advertisement