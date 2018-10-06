Tesla just released a new software update — these are the new features (TSLA)

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Tesla said on Friday that the latest version of its vehicle software had begun rolling out to customers. The automaker's CEO, Elon Musk, had previously said the update would produce "significant" advancements for Autopilot, the company's semi-autonomous driver assistance system, though in a post on its website Tesla said the Autopilot updates will arrive "in the coming months."
Here are the highlights of Tesla's new software update that are currently available:
Tesla also described some of the forthcoming Autopilot features, like the ability to recommend lane changes, navigate transitions between highways, and take exits, with driver supervision. In its current iteration, Autopilot can keep a car in its lane and adjust its speed based on surrounding traffic, among other features.
Recent accidents involving the feature have raised questions about whether drivers place too much trust in it and fail to pay attention to the road. Tesla has repeatedly said Autopilot is meant to be used with an attentive driver whose hands are on the wheel, but the most visible accidents involving Autopilot have included reports of distracted drivers.
On Thursday, Consumer Reports released its rankings of four semi-autonomous driver assistance systems. The publication ranked Autopilot second, behind Cadillac's Super Cruise. Autopilot received the highest rating for capability and performance and ease of use but received the lowest rating for keeping drivers engaged.
