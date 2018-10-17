news

Tesla Motors

Gilbert Passin, Tesla's VP of manufacturing, has left the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

He joins a long list of high-level employees from all parts of the automaker who've made their exit.

This comes as Tesla continues to struggle with the ramp of its new Model 3 car.

Emails sent to his Tesla account bounced, and neither Tesla nor Passin have responded to Business Insider's request for comment.

According to Passin's LinkedIn page, which says he is still at the company, he spent almost nine years at Tesla. From 2010-2013 he helped to launch the manufacturing of the Model S. Since then he has helped to launch Tesla's manufacturing efforts around the world, run its supercharger operations, and was involved in Tesla projects for Daimler and Toyota's RAV4.

Over the last year, senior employees from all parts of Tesla have left the company. HR head Gabrielle Toledano left this summer, followed by Sarah O'Brien VP communication, and Liam O'Connor Tesla's VP of supply chain management, to name a few.

"The mass exodus of people has reached unbelievable levels," one former Tesla engineer who asked to remain anonymous told Business Insider.

Tesla started the year with what Elon Musk called "production hell" as it attempted to ramp up manufacturing of its new Model 3 car. That was followed by what Musk called "logistics hell" as the company struggled to complete deliveries of the cars.

But the struggle is not over. In the next six months Tesla needs to find $1 billion in cash to meet debt obligations.

(If you are a Tesla employee or customer who has a story to share about a car or experience with the company, give me a shout at llopez@businessinsider.com.)