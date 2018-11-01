news

Finding a good deal is always a great feeling, and that's especially the case when it comes to traveling.

Budgetary constraints can often make dream vacations seem out of reach. But fortunately, Lonely Planet has put together its top recommendations for places to visit that won't break the bank.

Lonely Planet's annual Best in Travel list compiles expert opinions across a variety of occupations and demographics to decide on the top travel trends, values, and overall destinations for prospective vacationers to consider each year.

Keep reading to see the 10 best places to travel on a budget in 2019.

10. Experience all the joys of Alpine traveling without its usual high price tag in Slovenia.

When you couple Slovenia's scenic mountain passes with its abundance of affordable restaurants and burgeoning wine scene, it's easy to understand how the small nation gives its neighbors in the Alps a run for their money.

9. Wander through the Amazon in Ecuador.

This South American country boasts a rich history, green pastures, and the same temperate climate of bigger neighbors like Peru along the Andes.

Ecuador is lined with Amazonian rainforests, a collection of awe-inspiring volcanoes, and the world-famous Galápagos Islands.

8. Relax on scenic beaches in Albania, minus the crowds of tourists.

Albania's picturesque rivieras, archaeological treasures, and regionally unique cuisine make it a one-of-a-kind country in the Balkans.

7. Immerse yourself in Bangladesh's numerous geographic wonders and rich cultural heritage.

Bangladesh is not only home to the world's longest natural sea beach, but it also boasts historic attractions such as the Mughal-era Lalbagh Fort and three different UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

6. Revel in Argentina's iconic mountain scenery.

Recent developments such as the introduction of tax refunds on lodging have made visiting Argentina a bargain compared to many of its continental counterparts. Take advantage of these travel-friendly financial policies and tour the country's wine scene, notable mountain scenery, and bustling nightlife.

5. Enrich your mind with Houston's many museums.

With its very own Houston Museum District, this Texan city boasts 19 different institutions catering to a variety of historical and cultural interests.

Houston is also home to arguably one of the US' most underrated culinary scenes: The late Anthony Bourdain even made it a point to highlight what the city has to offer on his CNN show, "No Reservations."

4. Swim in the clear, warm waters of the Maldives.

A haven for marine life and sea exploration, this South Asian country is located in the middle of the Indian Ocean and consists of nearly 2,000 islands, many of which function as private resorts.

3. Explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which spans the borders of Tennessee and South Carolina.

This national park offers an intimate look at the natural scenery and wildlife unique to the American South. Visitors often opt to undertake the iconic Chimney Tops Hiking Trail to witness one of the best panoramic views of the mountains.

2. Spend a week exploring the culture and entertainment scene in Łódź, Poland.

Home to the world-renowned National Film School, this Polish city is also revitalizing old Soviet-era structures. Most notably, Łódź's former EC1 power plant is being converted into a multipurpose incubator for the arts and artists.

1. Take in all that Egypt's Southern Nile Valley has to offer.

Book one of the many available all-inclusive cruises from Luxor to Aswan along the Nile or visit rich historical sites such as the Temple of Horus and Great Temple of Ramses II.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.