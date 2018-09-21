The 10 fastest-selling used SUVs in America

news

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry, where they found the best used-car deals out there. But the study also took a more specific measurement of which are the slowest-and fastest-selling used cars on the market today.

The study sampled a pool of four million used-cars that were one to three years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

But going more granular, the study also found the fastest-selling used SUVs in the U.S.

iSeeCars.com found that the fastest selling used SUV on the market is the Toyota RAV4, with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid coming in fourth place.

"The RAV4 is consistently a top-seller in the new car segment, which explains why its standard and hybrid models are also popular among used car buyers," said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly in a statement.

Four luxury SUVs made the top-10 list as fastest sellers, something Ly attributes to their depreciation levels.

"Luxury SUVs depreciate quickly because of their high starting price and because they are most often leased," said Ly. "Buying a late-model used luxury SUV, especially a Lexus which is known for reliability, affords the consumer with a good deal on a dependable vehicle."

All in all, Toyota featured five SUVs on the list, as its Lexus luxury brand had two cars in the top-10 and its general brand had three.

Take a look at the full top-10 list below.