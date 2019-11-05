  • The Nigerian passport is not exactly the highest-ranking travel document in the world. 
  • It is in the 95th position on the global passport power ranking list for 2019 which means travellers have to deal with certain travel restrictions. 
  • One of them being having visa/hassle-free access to few nations as a Nigerian passport holder. 

Nigerian passport holders have visa-free entry to only 17 countries in Africa.

Outside the continent, you have a limited number of nations you can visit without a visa with this particular travel document.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa has put together a full list of visa-free destinations for Nigerians:

  • Carribean Region

Barbados (Visa free for 6 months)

Barbados has lovely beaches
Barbados has lovely beaches
BusinessInsider

Dominica (21 days)

undefined
undefined
Kena Betancur/AP Images

Haiti (3 months)

Haiti
Haiti

Montserrat

Saint Kitts and Nevis (3 months)

Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Kitts and Nevis

ALSO READ: 5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

  • Oceania Region

Cook Islands

Fiji (4 months)

Fiji Island
Fiji Island

Micronesia (30 days)

Niue

Vanuatu (30 days)

  • Visa on Arrival

Certain countries do not require any prior visa arrangements. All you need is a valid Nigerian passport, 2–3 passport-size photographs and your visa fee which reportedly range from between $50–250 (N18,100–90,500). 

The following foreign countries issue visas on arrival for Nigerian passport holders:

Cambodia 

Maldives 

Maldives
Maldives

Timor-Leste 

Palau Islands 

Samoa 

Tuvalu

Iran 

Lebanon 