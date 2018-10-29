news

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list of the 10 least reliable cars.

The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on more than 500,000 vehicles, and used the responses to predict which cars will create the most problems for their owners.

General Motors placed four vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker.

Ram's 3500 pickup truck was rated as the least reliable vehicle on the list.

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list of the 10 least reliable cars. The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on more than 500,000 vehicles, and used the responses to predict which cars will create the most problems for their owners.

General Motors placed four vehicles on the list, more than any other automaker. Honda placed two vehicles on the list, the only other automaker to have more than one.

Ram's 3500 pickup truck was rated as the least reliable vehicle on the list. Consumer Reports said the vehicle's steering, suspension, fuel and emissions system, engine cooling, noises, and leaks were among its biggest reported problems.

Six vehicles from American automakers made the list, reflecting the poor performance of American automakers on Consumer Reports' list of the most reliable car brands. American automakers accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands, and none placed in the top 15.

Four General Motors brands placed in the bottom half of the most reliable brands list, with Cadillac ranking as the second-to-least reliable brand.

Consumer Reports said that, of the six Cadillac models it analyzed, only one — the XTS sedan — received an above-average rating. The other five earned below-average ratings. The publication said the CT6 sedan and Escalade SUV were reported to have rough shifting, while respondents noted issues with the in-vehicle electronics in other models.

"GM's luxury brand remains troubled," the publication said.

These are the 10 least reliable cars and their most problematic features, according to Consumer Reports.