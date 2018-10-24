AP
If you’ve had a slab pie recently, you can probably thank Sarah Carey.
She’s been creating recipes like this popular dessert with Martha Stewart for over 19 years.
Carey, who is now the editorial food director for Martha Stewart Living, gave Business Insider insight into the nearly two decades’ worth of wisdom she’s received from Stewart.
In Carey’s own words, here are the 10 most helpful tips and pieces of advice she’s learned from the culinary and home icon.See the rest of the story at Business Insider