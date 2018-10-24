news

AP

Sarah Carey, the editorial food director for Martha Stewart Living , has been making popular recipes with Martha Stewart for nearly two decades.

Carey shared with Business Insider the 10 most helpful tips she’s received from the culinary and home icon.

If you’ve had a slab pie recently, you can probably thank Sarah Carey.

She’s been creating recipes like this popular dessert with Martha Stewart for over 19 years.

Carey, who is now the editorial food director for Martha Stewart Living, gave Business Insider insight into the nearly two decades’ worth of wisdom she’s received from Stewart.

In Carey’s own words, here are the 10 most helpful tips and pieces of advice she’s learned from the culinary and home icon.