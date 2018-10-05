Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The 10 most popular cars driven by millennials

Toyota

  • With more than 71 million people, millennials are an increasingly important age demographic in the U.S.
  • QuoteWizard.com, a digital insurance comparison platform, used consumer data from over two million millennials to determine the most popular car models among that particular demographic.
  • Sedans are surprisingly popular with millennials, as eight of the 10 cars listed are of that classification.
  • According to QuoteWizard's data, the Honda Accord is the most popular model among millennials.

With more than 71 million members recorded in their demographic, millennials are certainly a generation to be reckoned with. With their growing influence and increased ability to determine consumer trends, millennials are becoming of more interest to automakers as they seek to determine which car models will hold the most appeal.

Enter QuoteWizard.com, the digital insurance comparison platform that focuses on auto, home, renter's, health and life insurance. Founded in 2006, QuoteWizard has had over 50 million customers fill out insurance forms over 12 years, according to a company spokesperson.

To get an accurate ranking of the top cars driven by millennials, QuoteWizard took insurance data from over two million customers between the ages of 22 and 37 who compared auto insurance data on their website over the last 12 months. They then looked at the types of cars these consumers drove to get their total numbers, ranking them one through 10 based on quantity.

According to a spokesperson, the data collected by QuoteWizard is proprietary and from a self-reported insurance form that is free to be used as stated in the agreement.

As for the results, the list is rather interesting as it contains only one SUV and one pickup truck, two models that dominate the domestic market right now. Eight of the 10 cars listed or either sedans or compact cars, data which suggests that while most consumers are moving away from the family sedan, that particular car still holds an appeal for the millennial generation

Let's take a look at the top-10 cars driven by millennials below.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

