The 10 slowest-selling used cars in America

news

Porsche

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry.

They studied a pool of four million used cars that were one to three years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

iSeeCars.com found that the slowest selling used car on the market is the Porsche Cayenne, with the Porsche 911 not too far behind in the four spot.

"Cars that remain on market for longer than average indicate that supply is higher than demand, which could mean the pricing is too high or that the car isn’t as well-liked as its competitors," said iSeeCars CEP Phong Ly in a statement.

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry, where they found the best used-car deals out there. But the study also took a more specific measurement of which are the slowest-and-fastest selling used cars on the market today.

The study sampled a pool of four million used-cars that were one to three years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

iSeeCars.com found that the slowest selling used car on the market is the Porsche Cayenne, with the Porsche 911 not too far behind in the four spot.

"A late-model used Cayenne is one of the most expensive used SUVs on the market with a price of $61,136, and a used 911 is the most expensive vehicle among those we analyzed at $122,124," said iSeeCars CEP Phong Ly in a statement. "These are very high price points for used car shoppers, which could explain why dealers struggle to move them off the lot."

iSeeCars.com also found that the average late-model used car takes 46.4 days to sell on average. Data showed the top 10 slowest selling used cars remain on the market 32.9% to 44.8% than average.

"Cars that remain on market for longer than average indicate that supply is higher than demand, which could mean the pricing is too high or that the car isn’t as well-liked as its competitors."

Let's take a look below at the slowest selling used cars on the market today based on iSeeCars' research data.