The 11 longest flights in the world, ranked

news

Airbus

On Thursday, Singapore Airlines will relaunch its non-stop flight between Singapore Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport outside of New York City.

It will be the longest flight in the world covering a distance of 10,357 miles over nearly 19 hours of flying.

Ultra-long-haul flying is back with a vengeance thanks to a new generation of fuel-efficient airliners.

Qatar Airways, Emirates, Qantas, and United Airlines have all recently launched new ultra-long-haul flights.

On Thursday, Singapore Airlines will relaunch its non-stop flights between Singapore Changi Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport outside of New York City.

The flight will once again be the longest in the world, covering a distance of 10,357 miles over nearly 19 hours of flying.

The resurgence in these 8,000 to 9,000-mile marathon flights can be attributed to the availability of more affordable oil and a new generation of fuel-efficient airliners like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350. In addition, the change in consumer preference in favor of non-stop point-to-point flying has helped drive this revival.

Singapore Airlines will operate the new non-stop service using a brand new fleet of seven Airbus A350-900ULRs— ULR stands for ultra long range.

Singapore's A350-900ULRs, the only seven in the world right now, will be equipped with 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats. There are no first-class suites or economy class seats on board. With just 161 seats, the ULRs will carry 92 fewer passengers than the rest of Singapore's A350-900 fleet.

Singapore previously operated the route using Airbus A340-500 airliners before suspending the service in 2013. The airline simply couldn't sustain the route financially using the fuel-guzzling, four-engine Airbus with just 100 business-class seats.

Last year, Qatar Airways launched the longest flight in the world between its home base in Doha, Qatar and Auckland, New Zealand. At Emirates, upgraded its flight from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Auckland from a Boeing 777 to an Airbus A380. It's now the third longest flight in the world and longest operated by a superjumbo.

United has relaunched non-stop service from San Francisco to Singapore, one of the longest flights operated out of the US while Qantas is going non-stop between Perth in Western Australia and London.

There's so much going on in ultra-long-haul flying that Business Insider turned to air travel intelligence firm OAG for the authoritative list of the long flights in the world.

Here are the 10 longest flights in the world ranked: