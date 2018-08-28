Pulse.com.gh logo
The 13 best places to visit in October for every type of traveler


Samantha Lee/Business Insider

  • To find the best places to visit in October 2018, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.
  • October is shoulder season for many top tourism destinations, and savvy travelers are already planning their trips.
  • The best places to visit in October include the haunted city of Savannah, Georgia, the world's biggest Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany, and the vibrant cultural hub of Marrakesh, Morocco.


In October, when memories of summertime start to fade and temperatures take a dip, travelers are looking for a good place to escape.

Smart travelers know that for many of the world's dop destinations, October is shoulder season, the period of travel right before or after peak tourism season, when the crowds are thinner and the prices are lower.

We looked at airfare trends, climate data, and cultural calendars to select 13 vacation spots that are some of the best places to visit in October. They include one of the most haunted places in America, a serene paradise in Myanmar, and a Moroccan cultural hub once named the best travel destination in the world.

These destinations offer something for every traveler, whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, a beach bum, or a beer-guzzling party animal. Read on for the 13 places you should visit in October, and plan away.

