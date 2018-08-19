The 13 best places to visit in September for every type of traveler

news

Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

To find the best places to visit in September 2018, Business Insider looked at climate data, cultural calendars, and peak travel times.

September is shoulder season for many top tourism destinations, and savvy travelers are already planning their trips.

The best places to visit in September include American natural wonders like the Grand Canyon and New Hampshire's White Mountains, as well as the romantic Indian city of Udaipur and metropolises like London and Melbourne.



The summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you have to put your travel dreams on hold.

September is shoulder season in much of the world, and savvy travelers know that's often the best time to visit must-see locations.