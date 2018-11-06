Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle The 14 most popular songs that'll get you in the holiday spirit

Timeless classics from Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Elvis Presley top the list of most-streamed holiday music, according to Spotify.

People around the world eagerly anticipate the holidays each year.

The red and green decorations go up, hot chocolate is a preferred drink, and festive music plays in every possible store. There's no shortage of holiday songs, from old classics like Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to newer tracks like Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe."

Keep reading to find out which Christmas songs are the top-streamed in the US and globally, according to digital music service Spotify.

"Christmas Time Is Here" (Vocal) — Vince Guaraldi Trio

You probably recognize "Christmas Time Is Here" from the iconic movie "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Listen to the vocal version of the song here.



"Blue Christmas" — Elvis Presley

In the US, Presley's '60s track "Blue Christmas" is a favorite for the holidays and appears on the singer's holiday album.

Listen to the song here.



"The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" — Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole's rich tone makes this song a classic for holiday gatherings.

Listen to "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" here.



"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" — Frank Sinatra

Around the world, people play Frank Sinatra's song about being "nice and warm" with "his gal by his side."

Listen to the track here.



"A Holly Jolly Christmas" — Burl Ives

The song was popularized by the 1964 American movie "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Listen to "A Holly Jolly Christmas" here.



"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" — John Lennon

John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote the 1971 peacetime song amid the Vietnam War, and it went on to become a global success.

Listen to "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" here.



"White Christmas" — Bing Crosby

Crosby's holiday song sold millions of copies worldwide.

Listen to "White Christmas" here.



"Do they Know It’s Christmas?" — Band Aid

The track was recorded by a supergroup, comprised of music's biggest acts from the '80s.

"It was a song written for a specific purpose: to touch people's heartstrings and to loosen the purse strings," songwriter Midge Ure said of the charity single, which was in response to a famine taking place in Ethopia.

Listen to "Do they Know It's Christmas?" here.



"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" — Andy Williams

In the US and around the world, people love listening to the legendary artist sing about "parties for hosting" and "marshmallows for toasting."

Listen to "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" here.



"Jingle Bell Rock" — Bobby Helms

Listeners around the globe opt for Helms' cheery "Jingle Bell Rock" to add to the holiday spirit.

Listen to the song here.



"Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" – Brenda Lee

Fans around the world can't help but bop along to Lee's upbeat holiday song, which first gained traction in the late '50s and early '60s.

Listen to "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" here.



"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" — Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé released a Christmas album in 2011, which featured 16 tracks showcasing his angelic voice. Globally, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" remains a top-streamed holiday song.

Listen to the track here.



"Last Christmas" — Wham!

The duo's popular track combines two themes, heartbreak and the holidays. The song may not have peaked as high as "Careless Whisper" or "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," but it's still a heavily-streamed song for fans in the US.

Listen to "Last Christmas" here.



"All I Want for Christmas Is You" — Mariah Carey

Carey's 1994 song remains a staple on all holiday playlists, globally and in the US. During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," the artist explained that she wrote the song "just out of love for Christmas and really loving Christmas music."

Listen to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" here.

