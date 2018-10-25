news

On Wednesday, Consumer Reports released its annual list ranking auto brands by reliability. The publication created the list by analyzing survey responses on over 500,000 vehicles, and this year's list included 29 brands.

Lexus and Toyota topped the list for the sixth consecutive year. Lexus took the top spot with an average reliability score of 78 out of a possible 100, and Toyota ranked second with a reliability score of 76. Last year, Toyota finished first and Lexus was second.

Consumer Reports said every Lexus model it had sufficient data for received a reliability rating of "average" or above, citing well-finished interiors, smooth engines, and fuel-efficient hybrids as among the brand's strengths.

"Lexus is an excellent example of how technologically-advanced luxury vehicles can also be very reliable," the publication said.

Consumer Reports said Toyota's powertrains, fuel economy, ride quality, lack of cabin noise, and intuitive controls were among the brand's strengths.

"Toyota builds solid, efficient, and reliable vehicles," the publication said.

Mazda experienced the largest increase from last year to this year, rising nine spots to a third-place ranking.

American brands accounted for nine of the 10 least reliable brands, and none placed in the top 15. The highest-rated American brand was Ford, which ranked 18th.

Asian brands took the top five spots and 11 of the top 15.

These are the 15 most reliable car brands and their average reliability scores.