David McNew/Getty Images

The Points Guy, recently released a ranking of the 15 worst airports in America.

By looking at amenities, accessibility, and timeliness, the travel website was able to compile a report that ranked airports based on aspects that are most important to travelers.

The rankings focused on specific factors such as the timeliness of arrivals and departures; the number of lounges; restaurant and shopping options; as well as transportation costs to and from the airports.

Everyone knows traveling is a hassle, but sometimes being at a specific airport makes the experience that much worse.

And from a traveler's angle, their rankings appear pretty objective. Anyone who has passed through Midway Airport in Chicago knows it is a barren place with few amenities—it is ranked last in The Points Guy's "amenities" category. The same goes for accessibility, as any New Yorker can tell you that getting to JFK Airport in Queens is an absolute nightmare—that airport is ranked last in the survey's "accessibility" category.

The Points Guy editors wrote that JFK Airport had, "nearly universally poor scores for delays (third worst), cancellations (fourth worst, though LGA was worst), the longest time to drive to from the center of the city (68 minutes!) and a three-way tie for the longest connection times."

Take a look at the 15 worst airports in America, according to The Points Guy: