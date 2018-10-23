news

Seph Lawless

Forget about those hokey attractions at amusement parks. There are real haunted houses spread across America.

We're talking about the true-blue, creepy-as-can-be haunted houses.

The houses where local residents claim they hear voices and where serial killers dumped their victims. The places that carry legends of entire families vanishing into thin air and serve as a backdrop for murders and suicides.

Photographer Seph Lawless braved these collapsing and dilapidated buildings for his new photo book, "13: Hauntingly Beautiful," to show us how creepy these places are. Captioned with the photos are the urban legends and tales Lawless heard about the houses photographed, coupled with information from some corroborating news reports.

Lawless will also be staying in one of these abandoned homes on Halloween night, and will be live-streaming the event. Which home will be decided via vote by his Instagram followers.