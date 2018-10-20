news

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their 16-day royal tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Throughout the next two weeks, the couple will focus on youth leadership, as well as environmental and conservation efforts, during their official visits to cities like Sydney and Auckland.

The duke and duchess' trip also lines up with the upcoming Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active servicepeople.

Created by Prince Harry, the games have been held annually since 2014. This year's event will begin on Saturday and end with a closing ceremony on October 27.

Below, see all the standout moments from Harry and Markle's royal tour so far.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their tour with an official visit to Sydney, Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed at Admiralty House by the governor-general of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove, and his wife, Lady Lynne.

Their official visit to Sydney came one day after Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child together.

For the occasion, Markle chose a chic white dress by Australian brand, Karen Gee, and beige Stuart Weitzman heels — one of the first looks at her maternity style.

The duchess is reportedly about 12 weeks along in her pregnancy, according to People, and is due to give birth in spring 2019.

The couple then attended the launch of the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning.

The duke and duchess were there for the official opening of the facility, a living lab for conservation education and research.

The couple met a koala at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

The pair spent some time with Rubi, the mother of two koalas who were named after the duke and duchess.

Harry and Markle later greeted well-wishers outside the Sydney Opera House.

During one memorable moment, the couple broke from royal tradition to take a photo with a young girl who they thought resembled the duchess, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry chatted with 98-year-old Daphne Dunne, who has met the prince several times before.

Dunne previously met the royal in 2015, and then again in 2017, during his visits to Australia.

Young fans held up creative posters while waiting to see the duke and duchess.

After meeting with members of the public, the duke and duchess went inside the Sydney Opera House to watch members of Bangarra Dance Theatre, an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance company, rehearse.

Harry and Markle continued their tour of Australia with a visit to Dubbo on Wednesday.

Getty Images chief photographer Cameron Spencer captured the moment when the duke and duchess hugged a young well-wisher.

"[The child] embraced Prince Harry with the warmest affectionate hug, and then did the same with Meghan," Spencer told Town & Country.

"It was a special moment," Spencer added. "The newly announced parents-to-be appeared emotional, and it was a real, candid, unexpected encounter that sums up why the royals are so popular with people."

The pair attended an unveiling ceremony for the Royal Flying Doctor Service's new aircraft at Dubbo Airport.

Markle wore a gray blazer from her friend Serena William's fashion line, a white button-up shirt, black skinny jeans, and black ankle boots.

The duke and duchess then headed to Mountain View Farm, which is owned and run by the Woodley family.

Harry and Markle chatted with the family of farmers and joined them for a picnic.

For the occasion, the duchess baked some banana bread, which, according to Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, is made with chocolate chips and a "bit of ginger."

Later that day, the couple were photographed sharing an umbrella in the rain.

Harry and Markle were all smiles during a community picnic at Dubbo's Victoria Park.

Markle also kept her husband dry while he gave a speech to the public.

The duke addressed a crowd of about 15,000 people, which included local farmers who have been hit hard by two years of drought, the Daily Mail reported.

"I know that life has not been easy," the duke said. "And despite welcome rain, it's going to take a lot more and a long time to recover."

"People in many farming communities generally don't feed themselves before they need," he said. "They are often more isolated, [their] social networks are smaller, and there is still a stigma surrounding mental health."

He continued: "If I may speak personally, we are all in this together, because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed how life changes for the better."

On Thursday, the duke and duchess started the third day of their tour with a walkabout in Melbourne.

Harry and Markle accepted cards, flowers, and gifts from the public.

The couple then attended a reception at Government House, where Markle accessorized her $873 dress with a handmade pasta necklace.

According to news.com.au, the necklace was a gift from a young fan named Gavin, who said he spent all morning making it for the duchess.

For lunch, Harry and Markle sampled kangaroo meat at Charcoal Lane, a social enterprise restaurant in Fitzroy, a suburb of Melbourne.

The couple was served an entrée of mushroom, quinoa, and chargrilled kangaroo, and main courses of wild boar, saffron risotto, and barramundi (a fish native to Northern Australia and Papua New Guinea).

During their time in Fitzroy, the ever affectionate couple also took their PDA to a whole new level.

While chatting with artist Robert Young in front of a mural he painted to honor Fitzroy's Aboriginal roots, Harry reached behind his back and held one of Markle's hands with both of his hands.

The tender moment was captured by Melbourne's Fox FM and shared on Twitter, much to the delight of royal fans.

The couple later rode the tram while chatting with students from local schools.

The duke and duchess met with students from Albert Park Primary School, Port Melbourne Primary School, and Elwood Secondary College.

On the fourth day of their tour, Markle and Harry visited Sydney's Bondi Beach.

On Friday, the royals met with members of OneWave, a nonprofit surf community focused on raising awareness about mental health issues.

Markle looked stylish yet comfortable in a striped $1,420 maxi dress by Martin Grant and $120 wedge espadrilles by Castañer — a type of shoe the queen reportedly doesn't like.

The duke and duchess also strolled barefoot in the sand while holding hands.

