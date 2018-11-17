Pulse.com.gh logo
  • The market research company JD Power on Wednesday released its lists of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.
  • The company produced four lists ranking the top five vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.
  • Sedans took 18 of the 20 spots on the lists, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale.
  • Toyota had five vehicles on the lists, more than any other automaker, and two more than Kia and General Motors, which tied for second.

While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, sedans took 18 of the 20 spots on the lists, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale. (JD Power said it used data from over 3.2 million "verified ownership experiences" to create the lists.)

"While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own," Dave Sargent, JD Power's vice president of global automotive said in a release accompanying the lists. "The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point."

Toyota had five vehicles on the lists, more than any other automaker, and two more than Kia and General Motors, which tied for second. Vehicles from Audi, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan also made the lists.

These are the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.

