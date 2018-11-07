Pulse.com.gh logo
The 20 most visited cities around the world in 2018

Mastercard has released its annual Global Destination Cities Index, which measures the rise and fall of travel to and within 162 cities around the world.

London, UK. play

London, UK.

(Mapics/Shutterstock)

The ranking measures visitor volume and spend to forecast the growth in visits to those cities in 2018.

This year saw Bangkok retain the top spot from last year, which is unlikely to change due to a strong projected growth of 9.6% this year.

Meanwhile, Dubai came out on top in terms of visitor spending — the average visitor spends $537 a day in the Middle Eastern city.

Scroll down to see the 20 most visited cities in 2018,, ranked in ascending order by the projected number of international visitors in 2018.

20. Bali, Indonesia — 8.43 million international visitors.

(I. Noyan Yilmaz / Shutterstock)


19. Osaka, Japan — 8.78 million international visitors.

(Sean Pavone/iStock)


18. Barcelona, Spain — 9.06 million international visitors.

(David Ramos / Getty Images)


17. Hong Kong — 9.11 million international visitors.

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)


16. Milan, Italy — 9.19 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/Michal Bednarek)


15. Palma de Mallorca, Spain — 9.3 million international visitors.

(Balate Dorin/Shutterstock)


14. Pattaya, Thailand — 9.56 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/FUNFUNPHOTO)


13. Makkah, Saudi Arabia — 9.73 million international visitors.

(Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters)


12. Phuket, Thailand — 10.08 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/John Walker)


11. Seoul, South Korea — 10.13 million international visitors.

(Public Domain)


10. Antalya, Turkey — 11.27 million international visitors.

(muratart/Shutterstock)


9. Tokyo, Japan — 12.12 million international visitors.

(Rachel Premack/Business Insider)


8. Istanbul, Turkey — 12.8 million international visitors.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)


7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 13.53 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/zhu difeng)


6. New York City, USA — 13.67 million international visitors.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


5. Singapore — 14.47 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock)


4. Dubai, UAE — 16.66 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock)


3. Paris, France — 17.95 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/S.Borisov)


2. London, UK — 20.42 million international visitors.

(Shutterstock/QQ7)


1. Bangkok, Thailand — 21.98 million international visitors.

(Jan Schneckenhaus/Shutterstock)


