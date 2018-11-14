news

Eater/Vox Media

America's 38 essential restaurants to eat at in 2018 have been revealed.

Eater has published its annual guide compiled by the food site's national critic Bill Addison, who consumed nearly 600 meals in 36 cities in a bid to discover the very best.

Along the way, Addison says he noticed that what it means for food to be deemed "American" is changing: "Coded culinary language denoting 'them' and 'us' — as 'American' or 'other' — is slowly but inexorably dissolving," he wrote.

This year, 17 new restaurants make the list.

Here are the 38 best restaurants in the US in 2018, according to Eater.