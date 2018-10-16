The 4 biggest mistakes people make when buying art, according to experts

news

Affordable Art Fair

Buying art might sound like the reserve of the super-rich, but it can actually be more affordable than you might have thought.

The Affordable Art Fair in London, which runs from 18-21 October, presents thousands of original works every year, priced from just £100 ($131) to a cap of £6,000 ($7,889).

Business Insider spoke to Fair Director Lucinda Costello and Recent Graduates' Exhibition Curator Cassie Beadle to find out the biggest mistakes people make when buying art.

