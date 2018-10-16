Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The 4 biggest mistakes people make when buying art, according to experts


Lifestyle The 4 biggest mistakes people make when buying art, according to experts

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Affordable Art Fair

Buying art might sound like the reserve of the super-rich, but it can actually be more affordable than you might have thought.

The Affordable Art Fair in London, which runs from 18-21 October, presents thousands of original works every year, priced from just £100 ($131) to a cap of £6,000 ($7,889).

Business Insider spoke to Fair Director Lucinda Costello and Recent Graduates' Exhibition Curator Cassie Beadle to find out the biggest mistakes people make when buying art.

Scroll down to see what advice they had to offer.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right nowbullet
2 Society With Secrets Rich and powerful Ghanaians you never knew were...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Superfast's design gives the impression of a tailored shell placed over a musculature of immense power.
Lifestyle I drove a $474,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast to see if the sports car delivers a thrill worth the price — here's the verdict (RACE)
Lifestyle Innocent looking plant with sweet aroma throws Kenya's community much anticipated initiation ceremony into jeopardy and sharply divides a community
48. Buck &amp; Breck (Berlin, Germany)
Lifestyle The 50 best bars in the world in 2018
The author at the Great Wall of China.
Lifestyle I traveled the world for 6 months, and here's the single best piece of advice I can give you for any trip you take
X
Advertisement