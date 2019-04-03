According to the Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC), published on April 2, 2019, eight countries house the world's most hungry people, with five of them located on the African continent.

Together, these eight countries account for two-thirds (about 72 million) of the 113 million people who experienced acute hunger in 2018.

Here are the five African countries with the most hungry people, in order of severity:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ethiopia

ALSO READ: 5 African nations with the most miserable people

Sudan

South Sudan

Northern Nigeria

The other three nations are Yemen, Afghanistan and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The worst-hit areas in Nigeria include Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states. The food insecurity is caused by attacks by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, which resulted in severe displacements.

"While four households in five had access to farmland in Yobe and two in three in Adamawa, almost half of them were not able to cultivate. In Borno, two households in three had no access to farmland.

"In Adamawa, floods and conflicts between pastoralists and farmers also weakened household food security," the report stated.

The report predicts that Nigeria, as well as the other seven nations, will continue to experience food insecurity in 2019.