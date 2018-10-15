City Foodsters via Flickr
The best restaurants in the world have been revealed — and some serious bucket list-worthy eateries are on the list.
The winners of the annual World's 50 Best Restaurants 2018 awards were announced at a glamorous ceremony in Bilbao, Spain on Tuesday, June 19.
The ranking is based on the opinions and experiences of over 1,000 international restaurant industry experts — from food writers and critics to chefs, restaurateurs and "well-travelled gourmets" — from 26 regions around the world.
Scroll down to see the 50 best restaurants in the world in 2018, ranked in ascending order.See the rest of the story at Business Insider