Nigerian fashion is having a great moment right now.

With our prints and styles taking over international runways and going global, it’s clear that there is a hunger for Nigerian designers and fashion.

Below is a list of the top seven Instagram accounts to follow for your best Nigerian fashion ‘inspo' - short for inspiration.

Take a look!

Temi Otedola

Also known as JTO, the popular billionaire’s daughter is a globetrotter and a style influencer.

Her Instagram feed is filled with beautiful looks she pulls off as she travels all over the world.

Chimamanda Adichie

Adichie is better known as a literary genius but she is also a pretty fashionable woman.

Since she started her ‘Wear Nigerian’ campaign, she has quickly attained a style-icon status. She can be seen rocking beautiful outfits from local designers on her Instagram page.

Hafsah Mohammed

Fondly known as HafyMo, she is the go-to fashion blogger for anyone looking to be cool without compromising their beliefs.

Her account is dedicated to showing that you can be modest and still be fashionable. Hafsah is the creative director of her label, ‘Elora Collection.’

Jennifer Oseh

Meet one of the most stylish Nigerian women on Instagram. Her page is filled her interesting colourful looks.

Apart from being a fashion influencer, she is also a fashion designer. Her label is appropriately named ‘Wild Kulture’.

Denola Grey

Grey’s fascinating bone structure and style makes his Instagram account a must-follow.

It's the best account to go for casual and formal looks for men.

Julez

Very few people can pull off certain combinations as Julez does.

She has mastered the art of making the most unlikely combinations work.

StyleMeAfrica

We end with this page, an account that celebrates Africa’s fashion and style.

It is the perfect place to go when you are looking for fashion inspo. It was started by Adedunmola Olobayo.