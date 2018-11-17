Pulse.com.gh logo
The 9 best cars you can buy for under $20,000

Kia Forte

  • The market research company JD Power on November 7 released its rankings of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000.
  • The company produced four lists ranking the top vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.
  • Of the nine top-rated vehicles that cost less than $20,000, Kia had more than any other automaker, with three.
  • While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, each of the nine best vehicles under $20,000 is either a compact or subcompact car.

The market research company JD Power on November 7 released its lists of the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $65,000. The company produced four lists ranking the top vehicles in four different price segments: $15,000-$19,999, $20,000-$32,999, $33,000-$44,999, and $45,000-$65,000.

Of the nine top-rated vehicles that cost less than $20,000, Kia had more than any other automaker, with three. Each of those vehicles placed in the top four spots on the list, which measured how satisfied owners were with their vehicles on a 100-point scale

Read more: The 10 most reliable cars of 2018

While SUVs and light trucks have come to dominate the American auto market, they tend to be more expensive than smaller cars. Each of the nine best cars under $20,000 is either a compact or subcompact car.

"While consumer interest continues to shift towards crossovers, many cars are still proving extremely satisfying to own," Dave Sargent, JD Power's vice president of global automotive said in a release accompanying the lists. "The very best cars often score better for quality and appeal than crossovers at the same price point."

These are the best vehicles from model year 2018 that cost less than $20,000.

